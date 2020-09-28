WePlay Esports invests in Organization.GG

Fans can show their favorite streamers and pro players even more support through interactive activities

The first of many more investments to come

WePlay Esports media holding has invested in a new online interactive platform called Organization.GG. This is just the beginning of what will become a long history of investment in the gaming and entertainment industry by the company, and we are glad to have Organization.GG as our first.

Oleg Krot, CEO and Managing Partner of WePlay Esports media holding: “To continue to host great events, we need an ecosystem that enables all its stakeholders to thrive.”

Photo credit: WePlay Esports

One might ask why WePlay Esports is interested in content creators and engagement. To this, Oleg Krot, CEO and Managing Partner of WePlay Esports media holding, had the following to say: “To continue to host great events, we need an ecosystem that enables all its stakeholders to thrive. Organization.GG will do just that for streamers and pro players, keeping our audiences engaged until our next big event.”

Dima Okhrimchuk, CEO of Organization.GG.

Photo credit: Organization.GG

“We are delighted to have WePlay Esports not only as our investor but as a strategic partner that will boost our growth through various partnerships and integrations. We are confident that this will be a mutually beneficial partnership,” says Organization.GG CEO, Dima Okhrimchuk.

A sustainable source of income for content creators

With its rise in popularity as a full-fledged profession, the number of streamers has gone up considerably. As a result, competition among streamers is up. There was a 40% reduction in viewers per streamer from 2015 to 2020, with donations accounting for over 50% of their income. With the need for varied, ever-growing content, viewers value personalized interaction and content from streamers, and this is why Organization.GG exists.

“Organization.GG bridges the interaction gap between pro gamers and streamers and their fans by offering online shared experiences. We are kicking off with a Wolf Pack Challenge in CS:GO where pros will challenge each other, and their fans will play along,” stated Organization.GG CEO, Dima Okhrimchuk.

Tailor-made interactive activities for fans

Organization.GG provides streamers and pro players with access to its payment system, game servers, stats, scheduling, and other parts of its automated infrastructure to create personalized experiences for their fans. This provides viewers with fun and diverse ways of interacting with their favorite talent, leaving them hungry for the next opportunity to join in the action.