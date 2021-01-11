New slot games trends 

Slot machines have changed a lot since 1895 when they were first introduced to the world. Technology, as well as a big interest in the slot gaming sector, has meant that plenty of work has been put into slots, and it’s no wonder that there are plenty of new slots and joker games trends to think about. Here are some of the most interesting that are coming up, or that have already burst onto the slot gaming scene.

Virtual Reality

When virtual reality was first created, it was prohibitively expensive for most people, and since only a handful of people were using it, it wasn’t in games’ developers interests to develop slots that linked to it and made use of its technology.

Now things are different. Now, if you want to have your own virtual reality headset and controller, you can – they are much less expensive than they have ever been in the past. Plus, for gamers who like the technology, there are many more games dedicated to this trend, so it’s worth their while to make the investment.

Slot developers have noticed that more people are playing virtual reality games, and because of this they are now making games that use this technology. If you want to experience what it’s like in a real casino but you don’t want to leave your home, you can use the next best thing and plug into some virtual reality instead.

Gamification

One of the many reasons people enjoy playing slots is that they don’t really have to do anything. They pay in money, press a button, watch the reels turn, and hope that they produce a winning combination of symbols when they stop. Sometimes slots have mini-games or bonus games in them, and this can mean some additional skills are required, but generally it’s really just a question of watching what happens.

As we said, many people like this. However, some – mainly younger players who are used to more interactivity – aren’t so sure. Because of this, there is a trend of ‘gamification’ happening. This essentially means that the slots are made into videogames, at least in part. Players play the games and advance through levels, but also have the same chance of winning as they always would in slots. It’s a nice combination of gaming options for those who want it.

3D Slots

One of the newest ideas when it comes to slots is the 3D slot. These slots tends to have better processing speeds, and their sound effects are impressive, but what really makes them stand out is the 3D aspect of the animations. They are amazing to look at, and they do draw players in, which is part of the reason for creating them in the first place.

Many of the 3D slots you can find have got plots to follow and interesting characters to play with, making them even more exciting than they already were. In terms of entertainment, this kind of slot looks, sounds, and feels better than many others, and its popularity is sure to soar.