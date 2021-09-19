Irish Themed Slots Continue to be the “Go Too” For Slots Developers

Online casino slots, specifically Megaways slots, have witnessed a huge increase in popularity with an increasing number of them using Irish themes. What makes Irish themed casino games so popular then? Ireland has a rich history but also a rich mythology and many Irish themed slot games are based on Irish mythology.

We spoke to the team at Megaways Casino who told us why an increasing number of slots developers are creating games based on Irish mythology and folklore.

“For the past several years, the top online slots developers have based their slots around Irish folklore. Why? Well, the mixture of mystical fantasy and whimsy which frequently occurs within Irish mythology, works as a fantastic theme for online slot games.

“One of the most famous slots is Rainbow Riches which revolves around an Irish Leprechaun and his pot of gold. Rainbow Riches has spawned several other slots too.

“Most recently, new Megaways slots such as Irish Riches Megaways, have been based around an Irish theme. Across the world, Ireland is deemed as one of the most trustworthy and well-liked nations, so it’s easy to see why developers are keen to base their games on the country.

Our selection of the best Megaways slots features several with an Irish theme. We expect this trend to continue as Irish myth has really become the go too theme for online slot machines.”

The Trustworthy Irish

Several years ago, the Irish accent (Northern Irish included) was deemed as one of the most trustworthy in the world and it seems that much of the world still regards the accent among the friendliest. Online casinos are constantly on a quest to create fun, exciting and warm slot games that their players will spend a lot of time playing.

One of the most famous online gambling operators is the Irish bookmaker Paddy Power. Unsurprisingly, Paddy Power is happy to offer their players an array of different Irish themed games. The company is also highly influential when it comes to working with slot developers.

10 of the top Irish themed slots include:

Irish Riches Megaways

Rainbow Riches

Rainbow Riches Pick N Mix

9 Pots of Gold

Golden Shamrock

Irish Magic

Lucky Clover

Paddy Power Gold

Well of Wishes

Wild Shamrock

The iGaming Business

From a business perspective, iGaming companies are more than happy to exhibit and promote casino games and slots based on Ireland. Gambling operators continue to promote themselves to Irish customers. Taxes on Irish gambling operators has a positive impact on the Irish economy as a whole, whilst the Irish iGaming scene has created thousands of jobs.

The UK gambling scene is expected to witness an overhaul after it was announced that the UK Gambling Act would be adjusted to “fit with the modern age.” Activists have called for regulations to be set regarding online gambling. Former footballer Paul Merson recently appeared on GMB discussing his problems with online gambling.