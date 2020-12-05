How to be the best you that you can be!

Sometimes it seems like life can be a real drag. Putting in hours day after day in that nine to five at an office job you never wanted. Or maybe, you’re still in school. Suffering through days worth of sleepless nights studying for exams. “Just a couple more hours!” We tell ourselves. That’s what will help that test. Just a couple more hours…

But then, suddenly, we realize the time slipped by. Those hours turned to days, and the days became weeks. The weeks melted together into months, and next thing you know, a year has gone by. Where did the time go? It felt like an eternity experiencing it, but then the time flew by so fast. And, in the end, you feel like you accomplished nothing. You realize all your ‘free’ time you spent on social media, playing games with your Intertops Poker bonus, or watching TV shows you didn’t even really like. Your life becomes a monotonous formula.

So, what can we do? How can we turn our time into time to be proud of? Despite what you might think, it’s not that hard! In fact, some things you could do might be easier than you ever thought. So, let’s start treating ourselves how we should!

Exercise

You may feel a little betrayed by this first option. “It’s not that hard!” I said! Exercise can be very tough for many people. But fret not! Exercise doesn’t need to be something to dread! All you need to do is find a kind of exercise you enjoy. After that, it won’t even feel like exercise. And, your body will be all the more thankful for it. There’s an old saying that says your body is a temple. And, in a way, this is true. A healthy body is a perfect step towards a healthy mind.

Now, what are some kinds of exercise that everyone can do? What if running or lifting weights isn’t your style? Well, exercise doesn’t have to be just bodybuilding and rippling muscles! Perhaps, you could start with going on walks. All the better if you have a dog to walk anyways! You’d be surprised just how much going on a walk every day can improve your mood. Especially if you pull out the earbuds and really soak in the world around you! You’ll be left feeling better than you can know.

Or perhaps, if walking gets boring, you could take a crack at any number of other cardio exercises. Swimming is great fun, and is actually really good for burning calories! Cycling is another great option. Just remember to wear a helmet and keep it safe! Or, if you don’t have access to, or can’t do one of those, there is always classic running. Pounding the pavement step after step! It might be difficult at first, but if you can stick with it, it will help you stay fit and functional!

Hobbies

Entertainment has become front and center in modern life. In the past, we might have had to spend most of our time working for ourselves or others, but now we have all the luxuries of the 21st century! This, of course, may lead to a few problems. People were never really meant to spend all their time indoors looking at memes or binging Netflix. People want to feel accomplished. And so, the best way to scratch that itch is to get yourself a hobby.

Although there are many types of hobbies, it’s important to find one that fits you. No use in spending a bunch of money on a hobby you are going to try once and then give up. So experiment around! Dip your toe into a bunch of different hobbies until you find one that speaks to you. You can read books about hobbies, look up videos, or just buy some basic materials and see if you’d want to do more. From painting to reading, to crochet, there’s bound to be something out there for everyone. All you gotta do is look.

Hygiene

Hygiene might seem like a peculiar addition to this list. Most people probably already keep basic hygiene. However, I think it’s an important thing to remember and it is absolutely invaluable to making yourself the best you that you can be. For all you guys out there, it can probably sometimes feel like magic how much a shower and a shave can make one feel like a brand new person. And that is exactly what we are after.

But, how do we apply this? If people already keep hygiene, then what is there to add? Well, it may be true that people are generally hygienic, but it’s important to be reminded of the things we might forget. For instance, most people probably brush, but it’s also important to floss! Keeping good oral hygiene can make a huge impact on your mood.

Or, especially now with lockdowns, showering often! There are probably people who might not shower as often as would be optimal. This can also negatively impact your mood. Just a shower and a change of clothes can make you feel like you are more productive and less lazy. I’ve felt it myself! All you have to do is look for things you might be forgetting in your hygiene routine.

‘You’ time

Even if you’ve followed all the previous advice, you might still find yourself not at your best. You could begin to feel burnout or a lack of motivation. This is why it is important to take time for yourself. To set aside all distractions and reflect on life and yourself. Did you have a tough day at work? Let yourself let go in a nice warm bath. Has life not been going your way? Take time to reflect. What can you do to improve your situation, or change your perspective?

As life passes us by, people rarely seem to, “stop and smell the roses.” They don’t realize what a gift it is to just be alive. They fall into a hole and have trouble finding their way out. But, it doesn’t have to be this way. Take the time you need. Reflect on your journey and see where you want to go. If you aren’t happy in life, see what you can do to make life make you happy again.

However, sometimes it’s also important to not reflect. Don’t think about the future. Don’t think about the past. Don’t think about the present. It’s important to take time to stop trying to do, and just try to be. Simply exist and enjoy a moment of peace. Take the time to do what you need to to be able to simply enjoy your existence even if only for a brief time. This will serve as a kind of “reset” period. It will help you feel refreshed and ready to face the world when the time comes.

Life is just a story where everyone is the main character. Sometimes we can forget that. We are the main characters in our own story. Nobody can tell you who you can and cannot be except yourself. Despite this, we constantly do things we don’t want to just because we feel we have no choice. Life is short, we should try to give it the best shot we can!