How does a bet builder work and why is perfect for betting online?

Being a sports betting player – or a punter – surely comes with a lot of fun and entertaining experiences, but this activity has its share of required knowledge

There are tools and features that help the players improve their betting skills, the overall betting activity, and the chances to win.

One of these features is the bet builder, which is mostly used on Football events. It allows the players to build their bets, and sometimes not just for Football, but for other sports too – tennis is one other example.

This feature comes from the players’ need to request wagers from bookmakers. That means customizing your own bet and wagers, which is different from an accumulator bet, where you place bets on different events instead of making selections inside the same event (match, game, etc.)

If you ever wondered how a bet builder works, or need a bet builder guide, here we are trying to make it clear how it works and why it is perfect for online betting.

In a nutshell, a bet builder allows you to bet on any Football match you want. You can select different bets and then add them to your bet to create a single combined bet. There is a limited number of selections allowed – some online casinos limit it to six picks, some to twelve, and anything in between.

Some examples of the bets you can wager while using this feature on a Football event are:

The match result

The half time/full time result

Which team will score

Different player scoring bets (the time, the number of goals, the first or last in a match)

The team to advance on or win the trophy

The total goals in a match, the total cards or corners

This way, the bet builder adds multiple picks from a single game, actually building a greater bet.

And if you don’t have the magic formula to use when building a bet, then it is helpful to know that one of the bet builder tips is represented by the rule of three; meaning the correct score, the first goal scorer, and the total number of the corners in the match

Here is how to use the bet builder rules:

After finding the desired match, click on the bet builder tab

Start building the bet. This is done by actually clicking on the available pre-match markets, meaning selecting from the list of bets mentioned above.

The selection is then added to the bets slip, and then the odds are calculated.

One thing you shouldn’t worry about are the contradictory options – the calculator will automatically eliminate this combination.

Speaking of the contradictory options, this is one big difference between a bet builder and other types of accumulators. You cannot bet on – for example – a correct score of 0-0, and a full time winner (by mistake), because this is not possible, and the system won’t allow it. This way you won’t risk ruin you bet.

So, why should you select a bet builder? One reason is that you can personalize your bet, combine the winning formulas, and of course maximize the odds.

This feature is perfect for the fans that want to focus on the goal scorers, or on different other aspects of a single game. Also, if you are new to the world of sports betting, this is a very good way to improve your knowledge of the odds.

One more important thing to keep in mind is that the bet builder offers only pre-match odds, but you can still choose certain matches and live bet on them.

With all these in mind, trying such a betting feature is for sure a great opportunity for those who love details in a match, and also for fans who know very well the competitions and the teams on which they usually bet.