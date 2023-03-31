World’s first Sunday dinner flavoured ice cream launched by Morelli’s

Morelli’s Ice Cream, Ireland’s oldest ice cream producer, is today announcing the launch of its new flavour – Sunday Dinner. In a world first, the North West ice cream institution has created a new, unique flavour just in time for Easter.

Following extensive rounds of taste testing and recipe alterations, the new flavour incorporates notes of roast potatoes, roast beef, carrots, and gravy. A chicken version is also currently in the works.

The new flavour will be available in all Morelli’s Ice Cream locations across Northern Ireland, but will only be available to purchase on Sunday afternoons from 2pm.

Morelli’s created its new recipe, which sees the traditional flake replaced with a carrot for added Sunday dinner authenticity, to help families combat their increasingly busy schedules. To save families time this Easter, the new ice cream flavour gives mums, dads and their kids the opportunity to enjoy a Sunday dinner AND a delicious dessert together in faster, tastier way.

The recipe has also been inspired by Willy Wonka’s three course dinner chewing gum, unveiled during a visit to his factory by five lucky young competition winners many years ago.

Morelli’s Ice Cream

Commenting on the launch of the new flavour, Daniela Morelli, Sales and Marketing Manager at the family-owned business, said: “Each year, we dedicate a lot of time to creating and introducing new flavours to our already wide range of ice creams, and we are excited to launch our first-ever Sunday Dinner ice cream this Easter. We know how difficult it can be to get the family together for a meal at the end of the week, but everyone loves ice cream, and everyone loves Sunday dinner, so this was a perfect fit.

“We love experimenting with flavours and bringing new, mouth-watering ice cream to our customers, and what better way to celebrate Easter than by combining a roast dinner and ice cream? We hope our customers love it as much as we do and we’re also hoping that, unlike Mr Wonka, we avoid any Violet Beauregarde-style issues during production.”

Keep updated with Morelli’s Ice Cream on the brand’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Morelli’s Ice Cream, Ireland’s oldest ice cream producer, was established in 1911 by Peter Morelli. Since then, the brand has flourished and expanded. The company currently has five family-run outlets and eleven branded stores in Northern Ireland as well as supplying Tesco, Morrisons and various Independent retailers all across Ireland.