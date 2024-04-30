When is the Right Time for a Lifetime Mortgage?

With the recent rise in the cost of living squeezing household budgets, many homeowners aged 55 and over are considering a lifetime mortgage to access the wealth tied up in their property. A lifetime mortgage allows you to borrow money against the value of your home while still living there, and typically doesn’t require repayments until you die or move into long-term care.

However, a lifetime mortgage is a significant financial decision. In this article, we’ll explore some key instances where a lifetime mortgage might be a good fit for your circumstances.

Paying Off Long-Term Care

The cost of long-term care can be substantial and can in some cases reach tens of thousands of pounds a year. A lifetime mortgage can provide a financial buffer to cover these costs, giving you peace of mind and potentially reducing the burden on your loved ones.

It’s important to remember that lifetime mortgage interest rates tend to be higher than traditional mortgages. If the interest on your loan increases over time, it can significantly reduce the inheritance you leave behind.

Early Retirement

If you’re looking to bridge the gap between your desired retirement age and when you can claim your state pension, a lifetime mortgage could be an option. The tax-free lump sum you receive can be used to supplement your income and create a more comfortable early retirement lifestyle.

However, be sure to factor in the impact on your future income. If you haven’t fully paid off your mortgage, a lifetime mortgage will add another monthly outgoing on top of your existing repayments. Consider seeking financial advice to ensure a lifetime mortgage won’t leave you financially stretched in your later years.

Property Investment

A lifetime mortgage can be a way to release capital to invest in another property. This strategy can be particularly appealing if you believe the property market will continue to rise. However, property investment comes with its own set of risks, such as a potential property slump or unexpected costs like repairs.

Speak with a qualified financial advisor to assess your risk tolerance and develop a sound investment strategy before using a lifetime mortgage for this purpose.

It’s crucial to weigh up the pros and cons carefully before making a decision. Consider your long-term financial goals, the potential impact on inheritance and alternative options like downsizing or equity release schemes with interest payment options.

It’s always best to seek independent financial advice from a qualified advisor who specialises in lifetime mortgages. They can help you understand the different products on offer, navigate the application process and ensure a lifetime mortgage is the right financial decision for you.