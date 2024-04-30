Why Safety Pays Off for Businesses

In running a business, there are many hats you are required to wear as a business leader. One, naturally, involves the governance of the business itself, as you navigate choppy economic and industry waters in hopes of keeping everything afloat. Another regards internal business management, where the best-running businesses are intricate clockworks requiring deft engineering and repair. A third hat, and a crucially important one at that, relates to the safety of the staff under your responsibility.

Workplace injuries are a serious risk, and can be highly costly in numerous ways, too. There are many reasons for which worker health ad safety is so heavily enshrined in UK law and regulations. These same reasons describe the importance of safety within work, and can translate to some specific long-term benefits too. Why is it that workplace safety is not only a legal responsibility, but a financial benefit?

Injury – and Cost – Prevention

First, there is the ethical argument: avoidable workplace injuries are more than unfortunate, and should not be risked in favour of saving any amount of money. As a business leader, it is on your time, decisions and conscience when a preventable accident takes place.

If such an accident takes place, such as a trip or slip leading to a worker acquiring a brain injury, there are knock-on impacts past the pain of the event itself. The worker could be irreparably disabled by the event, which also opens the business up to brain injury claims on account of negligence. These claims can be costly, too, turning a negligible safety-related cost into a significant blow to the business’ longevity.

Increased Productivity

The blows continue long-term, too, as injurious events can have multiform impacts on workplace productivity. Morer immediately, certain works – such as with construction or manufacturing – could be stopped in service of saving and treating the worker. This creates pipeline delays with untold medium-term consequences, and potential loss of work from clients too. The worker is then off work for treatment, reducing your manpower and impacting the rate at which work is completed.

More generally, your failure to properly uphold a safe workplace for your staff can have social and psychological impacts, leading your workers to feel less safe and content in their role. The result is an overall drop in productivity. Investing properly in health and safety can empower your workers to carry on without fear of unnecessary harm.

Increased Morale

This empowerment can also translate to an overall improvement in morale. Any active attempts you make as a business leader to invest in your staff will be received well, and will engender a positive company culture as a result. Your unconditional support for safe working practices will allow your workers to feel comfortable in their role, simultaneously reducing your rate of staff turnover.