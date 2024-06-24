We Meat Again – back by popular demand at M&S Food

Make no mi-steak – this offer is NOT TO BE MISSED.

All our steaks are matured for a minimum of 21 days – and whatever your preference, there’s a cut for you. Steak lovers can pick from a firm and flavoursome Rump or a tender Sirloin (spoiler – both are AMAZING). The only difficulty is choosing which sauce of the delicious six options to pair with your steak (yes – a sauce is included in the deal too!)

Available in-store now, and costing just £12 – this outstanding value Dine In includes two steaks, a side AND sauce… That’s just £6 each for a steak dinner – you can’t go wrong!

M&S predicts that the Steak & Chips Dine In offer, which runs in store until 25th June, will see a 60% increase on when it ran back in March – as shoppers look to tuck into a steak dinner whilst watching the football this week.

Did you know, M&S is the only retailer who can trace all its beef back to the exact farm and animal – meaning great-tasting, top-quality beef with unrivalled welfare standards

M&S has been known as the ‘Home of Dine In’ since 2008, selling more than 250 million meals since then. Our Dine In ranges are at least half the price of high street restaurants and pubs – and you don’t need to dress up to enjoy them!

As for the sides, we’ve really spoilt you here. You can pick up traditional Chunky Chips or thinner Frites as part of the deal, but if you’re more of a meat and two veg person then we have everything from creamed spinach to layered peas, carrots, sweetcorn and broccoli.

Want to take advantage of this amazing offer but not feeling overly beefy? Don’t worry – there’s also a whole rotisserie chicken on offer as well as salmon fillets, with complementary sides and sauces so you don’t miss out.

We’ve really put a steak in the ground with this Dine In.

Explore full menu

MAINS:

Rump Steak (2 pack)

Sirloin Steak (2 pack)

Rotisserie Chicken (whole bird)

Sockeye Salmon Fillets (2 pack)

SIDES:

Chunky Chips

Sweet Potato Chips

Frites

Buttery Mash

Green Veg Medley

Layered Peas, Carrots, Sweetcorn and Broccoli

Salt & Pepper Wedges

SAUCES:

Peppercorn Sauce

Diane Sauce

Bearnaise Sauce

Mushroom Sauce

Chicken Gravy

Hollandaise Sauce

