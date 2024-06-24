Author Lucy McMullan Ignites Literary Scene with Debut Novel “Belles of Belfast”

Get ready to dive into the pulsating heart of modern-day Belfast with Lucy McMullan’s long-anticipated debut novel, “Belles of Belfast,” hit the shelves this week.

This empowering and steamy tale promises to captivate readers with its blend of humour, romance, and raw authenticity, as it introduces Anna, a freshly single woman navigating the tumultuous post-breakup landscape, armed with nothing but her wit and an unyielding desire to reclaim her self-worth.

Lucy infuses her vibrant hometown into her narratives, painting the city in a modern, dynamic light. Set against the vibrant backdrop of the City, Anna takes centre stage as the creator of the audacious podcast, ‘Belles of Belfast.’ Turning her dating woes into a public spectacle, she fearlessly shares her romantic escapades, creating a captivating mix of humour, vulnerability, and unabashed sexuality. Think “Sex in the City” meets “Bridget Jones” with a dash of the irreverent spirit of “Derry Girls.”

Unlike typical Northern Irish narratives, religion takes a backseat in this metropolitan tale. “Belles of Belfast” breaks free from the shackles of sectarianism, presenting a refreshing, empowering narrative that transcends traditional divides. This contemporary story aims to inspire young women to embrace their lives with confidence, devoid of shame and full of self-love.

As Anna encounters an array of captivating men, the story takes a scintillating turn, delving into the realms of passion and desire. From the older, wealthier Mr. Millionaire to the enigmatic Mr. Mysterious, each character challenges Anna, leading her on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment.

Buckle up for a ride filled with steamy encounters that will make your heart race. “Belles of Belfast” is not just a novel; it’s a celebration of femininity, resilience, and the unapologetic pursuit of pleasure. Lucy McMullan’s storytelling prowess brings to life a tale that is as hot as it is heart-warming, as audacious as it is empowering – a must-read for those seeking a bold, modern take on love, lust, and self-discovery.

Described by test readers as ‘Sex in the City meets Bridget Jones’ the book has already received many impressive reviews:

‘If you’re looking for your next read – you’ve found it! Lucy McMullan’s debut novel is a beautifully crafted story of female friendship and the excitement of new romance, with a sweltering heat to rival the hottest summer’s day spent in Cathedral Quarter, but it is also so much more. Belles of Belfast is a love letter to the greatest city in the world. Devoid of any focus on conflict or division, Lucy doesn’t drag the reader into Belfast’s past, but instead welcomes them with open arms to the present – to a city that feels like home. Belles of Belfast should be on everyone’s radar. Lucy is truly one to watch and I can’t wait to see what she does next.’

‘OMG, I’m speechless! I knew it was going to be good but I was blown away. This is such an amazing and empowering novel. Belles of Belfast walks us through many aspects of being a woman – navigating the dating scene and how you should remember your self-worth always. I cried at the last chapter – it just hit home how amazing females really are and how much we can push and inspire each other to grow and flourish in this world.’

Lucy, a 25-year-old native of Belfast, has always harboured a deep passion for storytelling. Her love affair with storytelling began at the tender age of 12 when she became a content creator. Influenced by the rich worlds of film, books and TV, Lucy’s ability to weave compelling and relatable stories garnered her connections and excited readers, eagerly awaiting the release of Belles of Belfast. Every word Lucy writes is imbued with the fervour of someone who lives and breathes her craft. She doesn’t just write stories; she creates worlds where readers can find empowerment and inspiration, reflecting her own journey of self-love and discovery.

Lucy comments: “When I set out to write “Belles of Belfast”,’ I wanted to create a story that reflects the modern, vibrant spirit of Belfast, not one overshadowed by the Troubles. While our history is important, there’s so much more to Northern Ireland than its past conflicts. Through Anna’s adventures and misadventures, I wanted to focus on the contemporary experiences of women here – their relationships, ambitions, and everyday lives. This novel is about breaking free from old narratives, owning your desires, and celebrating the resilience and joy of a new generation.

“The book is my love letter to the vibrant city of Belfast and to every woman who’s ever felt lost and found herself again. I can’t wait for readers to meet Anna and join her on this exhilarating ride, and I hope they find as much joy and empowerment in reading it as I did in creating it!!”

Lucy McMullan’s “Belles of Belfast” is available for pre-order now on Amazon – Belles of Belfast : McMullan, Lucy: Amazon.co.uk: Books – and will be available in bookstores and online retailers from 22 June 2024.