Warm up winter for less with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ Winter 23/24 sale!

With the weather in the UK turning cold, wet and gloomy, Jet2holidays is offering holidaymakers the chance to escape the grey and save £50 per person on all holidays this winter through an umissable sale.

Holidaymakers can make it a winter to remember, as the fantastic sale is applicable on all Winter 23/24 holidays booked through Jet2holidays, Jet2CityBreaks, VIBE by Jet2holidays, Indulgent Escapes and Jet2Villas departing between 1st November 2023 and 31st March 2024. This means that couples can save £100 on all holidays this winter and families of two adults and two children can enjoy £200 off a getaway.

In addition, holidaymakers can also save on Jet2.com flights, as the leading leisure airline has 10% off flights during that time too.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have 20 winter destinations on sale for Winter 23/24. With 12 Winter Sun destinations available through Jet2holidays, the package holiday specialist is offering unrivalled choice and flexibility when it comes to reaching winter hotspots across the Canary Islands and the Mediterranean.

The Winter Sun destinations on sale from across Belfast International, Bristol, Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle International Airports include the Canary Islands (Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura), Spain (Alicante and Malaga) and Majorca (Palma), Portugal (Faro and Madeira), Turkey (Antalya), Malta and Cyprus (Paphos).

Customers also have lots of choice with Jet2CityBreaks this Winter 23/24. The UK’s largest operator of European city breaks has flights and city breaks on sale to eight popular city break destinations – Athens, Barcelona, Budapest, Krakow, Paris, Prague, Rome and Venice from Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle International Airports.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “There is no denying that we are all dreaming of sunnier climes, so we are delighted to be giving holidaymakers the chance to warm up their winter for less and save £50pp on all winter holidays. With a fantastic choice of Winter 23/24 holidays on sale, customers have lots of choice and flexibility when it comes to getting away and escaping the dull, grey weather. Holidaymakers looking to enjoy a winter getaway should look no further than Jet2.com and Jet2holidays and take advantage of this unmissable discount.”

To take advantage of this unmissable sale, visit https://www.jet2holidays.com/this-winter