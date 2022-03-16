United Wines to introduce Inch’s Cider

Heineken, the UK’s number one cider producer, is set to breathe new life into apple cider with new, innovative and sustainable cider brand Inch’s Cider launching this month in Northern Ireland.

Distributed by United Wines with sustainability at its ‘core’, Inch’s is the new fresher, greener and juicier cider refreshment that will excite cider drinkers in the spring and summer months ahead.

Inch’s Cider

The new addition is not only great tasting, but the apples used to create the delicious golden cider are repurposed after use and turned into green energy to keep the cider making process as environmentally friendly as possible.

The Inch’s Cider blend is also vegan friendly and gluten-free and is set to bring some vibrancy back to mainstream apple cider with its exceptional taste credentials. Research has shown that four out of five 18-34 year olds prefer the taste to that of the nearest competitor*, while containing less sugar and fewer calories**.

Inch’s lightly sparkling, medium apple cider uses no artificial colours or sweeteners yet it is sure to deliver lip-smacking refreshment with its perfect balance between sweet and dry, on top of its delightfully fresh apple aroma.

“We’re delighted to introduce Inch’s Cider to Northern Ireland as a progressive and tasty new refreshment, whilst on a mission to do the right thing in terms of sustainability,” said David Greenlees, Brand Manager for Craigavon-based United Wines, which handles all of Heineken’s sales, marketing and distribution in Northern Ireland.

“As well as delivering craft, care and refreshment in every sip, this unique blend of sun-soaked apples really goes the extra ‘Inch’ with a social and environmental commitment too.

“When the apples are done making golden cider, they are used to make green energy. Once all the juice has been extracted, the leftover apple pulp is converted into biofuel, to be used again.”

Inch’s is available in 4 packs of 440ml in off-licenses across Northern Ireland from March.

United Wines was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Craigavon with a 75,000 square foot warehouse and 6,000 square foot office. The company employs 50 people on the island of Ireland and boasts an extensive portfolio of products, including Wine, Beer, Spirits and Soft Drinks.

In 2011, the company was acquired by parent company Heineken.

*Versus a leading competitor, Cardinal Monadic liquid test (120 18–34-year-old L4W LADs drinkers) – September 2020