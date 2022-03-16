CashFX Opens Panama Headquarters Offices, Celebrates with Open Door Event

CashFX, a platform that aims to make trading more accessible to everyone, recently opened new offices in Panama City. The CashFX trading platform contracts with brokers regulated under professional boards. The new office enables a further reaching of the platform’s services, allowing to help more people invest with ease.

The company also celebrated an open-door event where it welcomed members into that new headquarters location to check it out and learn more about the new opportunities and goals of the organization. Founded on the principle of helping as many people as possible to gain insights into Forex, CashFX’s new space allows for just that and much more.

A New Office in Panama Offers Exciting Opportunities

The CashFX office opened on September 25, 2021. A ribbon cutting ceremony ushered in a new opportunity for the company. That ceremony brought in dignitaries from the community, including regional CFX leaders. The office offers more than 10,000 square feet of high-tech space designed to meet the needs of the company for several years to come. It’s wired to facilitate the trading requirements of the CFX trading team and its technology needs. There’s plenty of space for CFX Division Leaders to oversee the corporate team.

The opening of this office creates the next step for the company in its expansion to offer more entrepreneurs around the world access to the platform. A key component of that is education. That’s why the new location boasts a large classroom space for over 100 people. It’s the ideal place for new members to gain key skills in the company’s various courses. It’s all a part of the CFX Academy. The larger space also enables the company to expand its current academy subject matter, expanding further and providing better services.

The ribbon cutting ceremony created a lot of excitement about the company’s presence in Panama. A true celebration, the event hosted numerous special guests, members of the corporate team, and was even broadcast live for members around the world to see in real time. This event helped the entire company to come together to truly celebrate this significant move towards advancing CashFX on a global scale.

An Open-Door Event to Welcome the Community

After giving the location time to set up and start operations, CashFX hosted an Open-Door Event on February 25 through 27th at its Panama Office and CFX Headquarters.

The open-door event takes things one step further. It enables the company to welcome people for training events at the HQ Learning Experience. Members visited and became a part of the special schedule of organized activities put in place by the corporate team.

Those in attendance at the open-door event got a special look at the company and all it offers. That included guided tours that allowed members to check out the various elements of each space and the office details, helping them become a bigger part of the experience here.

Additionally, top leaders offered special training events in the field, providing more insight into CashFX and its opportunities. Those in attendance were able to learn more about the business itself, including its history as well as how it is operated today. Several educational keynote conference insights were also offered as a part of the event.

Several exciting opportunities occurred, including the ability of members to get some mentoring from the corporate team and leadership team. That’s a fantastic way to dive into the company and explore more of what it has to offer from the people leading it.

Finally, the weekend included a group excursion to see the Canal of Panama and tour the rest of the city. It opened the door for members to get to know the company and the community it now calls home.

The company’s transparency in offering this open event is designed to facilitate communication and interest. CashFX aims to make this one step on its journey to becoming more accessible around the world to investors of all types.

About CashFX

Cash Forex Group (CashFX) is an investment strategy education group. It provides in-person and online lessons to allow members access to key information about Forex trading. The founders set out to create a way for anyone – even those without any background in Forex – to gain the information and knowledge they need to thrive in this investment area.

The company’s trademark product is Trading Academy Pack. A small group of trading experts hand chosen for their expertise in the area teaches lessons through this academy format. Members can access content from the beginning stages of learning through advanced lessons taught by proven professionals in the industry.

CashFX has a mission of helping millions of people who want financial freedom to learn and access the necessary technical insights they need to do just that through the Forex trading model.

The company’s model is unique. The platform is contracted with a regulated broker under boards such as the Financial Conduct Authority of London, the Financial Services Authority in Dubai, and the Financial Conduct Authority of South Africa. It also works with brokers regulated through the Financial Services Authority of Seychelles.

How people use CashFX

CashFX holds registration in Panama City where is located. Those who wish to learn about Forex trading can select the level of insight they need and dive into the content. Its Trading Academy Pack is valued at $300 to $100,000, depending on the content selected. In general, the company offers this wide breadth of opportunity to ensure that anyone can get started. With this wide range of options, CashFX appeals to any type of Participants.

Those who have some experience in Forex may not need the foundational material covered in the early academy training. They can skip through to the point where they feel they need more insight and where they are comfortable beginning.

Those members who make the decision to purchase the Trading Academy Pack enjoy a 30/70 split. That is, the first 30 percent of the price paid is academic product and the company shares commissions to his network affiliates base on these sales, and that’s how the company cover training and academy development. The remaining 70 percent is put towards the trading pool. A large amount of the money from any transaction like this helps to support others in the company. This structure aims to support the needs of a group base of investors looking to build success with Forex. It encourages those who have little experience in the markets to take a step into the investment vehicle.

Why Forex?

Today’s investor has numerous types of investment opportunities. Forex is a decentralized financial market where fiat currencies from around the world are traded. Considered the largest and most liquid of all financial markets in the world, Forex provides opportunities for many of today’s investors.

One of the ways CashFX works is by educating individuals about the value of Forex as a trading solution that fits just about any need. Forex has a history of being recession proof, which means that for many people, it is the ideal way to invest as the economy struggles.

Additionally, Forex is a more flexible risk management strategy than others. That is, you can bend strategies to accommodate current risk levels in a meaningful way. It’s also readily available since it is traded 24 hours a day, five days a week, providing investors with more time to build their trades.

The CashFX trading program is different in various ways. It used CFX EA (Expert Advisor) algorithms, professional Forex trading teams, and AI technology to help create better outcomes. All the technology is managed by the trade technicians at CashFX. To date, the company has had over 1.6M payouts to his members.