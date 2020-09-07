Types of Kitchen Worktops That You Could Choose From

Your worktop is one of the main parts of your kitchen. This is the surface where all the magic happens. Since it is going to be used most of the time, you want to have the best and the most durable material that won’t easily show its wear and tear. At the same time, you need your worktops to be elegant-looking and appealing to match the aesthetics that you want for your kitchen. There are several types of materials out there that work well as a worktop. To help you decide, we have listed down, in no particular order, the seven most common materials used for a worktop and we discussed their advantages and disadvantages.

Granite Worktops

If you want the look of natural stone for your worktops, then granite is for you. It is one of the most popular types of worktops because of its timelessness and elegant appeal. Years and years may have passed but granite worktops won’t go out of style. It is also very versatile as its colour and overall appearance can be manipulated to match any style and aesthetic. Most importantly, it can resist a high amount of heat. Granite worktops can be easily cleaned because of its smooth glossy finish.

Ceramic Worktops

Ceramic on the other hand is really appealing to those who want a basic durable worktop. It is also heat and moisture resistant which is perfect for the kitchen and in maintaining hygienic conditions. A disadvantage of ceramic worktops is that it can get scratched easily.

Glass Worktops

Modern homes are best matched with a kitchen with glass worktops. It gives off that sleek and clean vibe in the area while giving you a durable and low maintenance surface. It is also both heat and water-resistant. The only downside with glass worktops is they cost more than the other materials.

Stainless Steel Worktops

Stainless steel worktops work best in kitchens that are always used for heavy cooking. It is a heat resistant material and is very hygienic since it is easily cleaned and won’t absorb any liquids. It also provides that modern futuristic appeal in your home if you’re going for that aesthetic.

Quartz Worktops

Quartz is like a copycat version of granite. It is a man-made material that is meant to mimic the appearance of natural stone and also its finish. Quartz is said to be more durable than granite worktops. However, it is not as heat-resistant as granite and it could cost more.

Laminate Worktops

The laminate worktop is the best choice for people who are on a tight budget. They are one of the cheapest options that can get the job done. It can be easily cleaned and it is pretty much water-resistant. However, it can get damaged easily with heat and when hit with heavy objects.

Wood Worktops

People who are going for a more rustic look for their kitchen prefer wood for their worktops. Wood is also a cheaper option than the other materials. However, it requires maintenance and caution when used as a worktop. It can easily get damaged when spilt with liquid and subjected to stress and it isn’t much of a heat resistant material. If you are going for wood worktops, make sure to oil them regularly.