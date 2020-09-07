Technology has changed everything about the way we live our lives, including how businesses are run nowadays. From the computer and tablet to cloud computing and marketing software, tech has made running an organisation easier and more efficient than ever before.

Below, we’re going to be breaking down how exactly entrepreneurs have been using modern technology to improve their operations. You might be surprised by what’s on this list. So, keep reading to find out.

Social Media

Let’s start with one of the most popular examples of technology being used by businesses today. Social media has allowed companies to market their services and products to customers from all across the world. As a result, it’s easier for businesses to reach their target audience when using things like hashtags. What’s more, it costs nothing for business owners to create an account and post advertising content, meaning SMEs can create widespread marketing campaigns that only mega-corporations used to be able to afford. So, if it weren’t obvious before, social media is hugely beneficial to small business owners.

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence (commonly referred to as AI) has revolutionised the way businesses are run in recent years. AI has many practical applications which have helped to optimise productivity in organisations. For starters, AI is used for data analytics that allows companies to study a vast amount of complex information. This helps show patterns and correlations which can highlight market trends, spending habits, ectara. Artificial intelligence is also used for automation. It’s typically employed by manufacturers who want to make the production process quicker and remove human error. Automation can also be applied to computer programs. Being such a promising form of technology, AI has attracted a variety of investors, from philanthropists like Tej Kohli Ventures to tech giants like Google, Microsoft and Amazon.

Cloud Computing

A relatively new form of technology, cloud computing has helped business teams to become more streamlined and coordinated. The cloud is an online database of sorts which allows you to upload and share documents with various persons on the internet. This is especially helpful now that companies are relying on remote working following on from the coronavirus pandemic, as business teams can now swap and edit files with complete ease.

CRM Software

The majority of companies use software for customer relationship management. Everyone knows that good customer service is key to creating a successful business – and CRM software can guarantee exactly that. This technology can track customer interactions, allowing businesses to determine where there is room for improvement. CRM software can also follow what customers are doing, letting sales teams know when they need help or when an email prompt would be appropriate. Essentially, this software manages the lifecycle of a customer, from their first visit to your website to them leaving a review about your service.

These are some of the main ways that businesses are using technology to their advantage. We’re intrigued to see what the future holds and how things will change once.

Image Source: Pixabay.com.