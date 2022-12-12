Top Easy Ways to Get Rid of Household Rats

Rats can infest homes and businesses, wreaking havoc on their inhabitants. In addition, these pesky creatures may cause property damage and pose a health hazard to domestic animals and humans because they transmit diseases. Thus, ensuring that your area of residence and business premises are free of rats is important. Before you call in your rat exterminator London, you can try a few DIY tricks to get rid of them. However, note that if the infestation grows, you should ask the professionals for help. That said, here are a few ideas on how to deal with rats in your home.

Effective Ways to Eliminate Household Rats

5 main methods

Scientists distinguish the following effective methods of controlling rats: habitat modification, repelling, and extermination. Let’s list the 5 most popular ways to get rid of such unpleasant neighbours:

Set mechanical or electronic rat traps. In the first case, you will need to manually throw out the captured rats, and in the second – simply shake out the contents in the trash can.



Although electronic rodent traps are becoming increasingly popular these days, traditional spring traps (rat traps) and sticky traps for rodents and insects remain the most popular.

Get them out with electronic ultrasonic repellers. Such repellents can be placed both in an apartment and in a private home and work quite fine.



If you have rats in a one-room apartment or a small house, you can use a low-power ultrasonic rodent repeller. These devices consume little power, are budget-friendly, and will handle rodent attack in a limited area with ultrasound alone.

Use natural repellents around the perimeter of the house: sprays, granules, and special repellent sachets.

Today manufacturers offer a lot of various sprays, pellets, and sachets, which are considered repelling to rodents, but is it so?

Scientists admit that partly yes, but much of the effect depends on the active ingredients of such products. Typically, these are essential oils, which are believed to have a repellent effect: peppermint oil, eucalyptus, etc.

Most of the deterrents can repel rats either by smell or taste or by inducing fear. Pepper, peppermint, garlic, various essential oils, castor oil, and diatomaceous earth are considered so-called contact repellents of plant origin, acting through smell and taste

Use poison. Using poisoned baits will slowly but persistently poison the rodents, and they will hopefully go far away from your house to die.

Poisons can have a cumulative (cumulative effect) or kill immediately after the first dose – it all depends on the particular brand of poison and the active ingredient. Typically, poisons with anticoagulants need from several days to a couple of weeks to kill all the pests. But no one knows exactly where each rat will eventually die – it can happen either in your house or outside if you’re lucky.





Below are some other effective ways that you can adopt to help keep rats out of your home.

1. Clean up

Rats will invade places where they can get shelter and easily hide. Eliminating their hideouts is an effective way to eliminate rats without using poison. Clean all the clutter inside your home, and move objects far from the walls. Keep all food and trash inside closed bins, clean your drains and pipes, and ensure you rapidly clean any spills.

2. Inspect Your Home

To fully eliminate rats in your home, you need to do a full inspection to know where the rats are coming from. While inspecting the outside of your house, pay close attention to the spaces in the foundation layout, cracks in the garage door, damaged drains, and gaps around vents. Next, check the drains, vents, and appliance lines on the inside for potential access points. Once you find the access points, you can seal them and set rat traps.

3. Seal all the Gaps

Because rats are small, they do not need large entry points and can easily squeeze through a hole that fits two fingers. Sealing all the gaps in the exterior and interior walls will keep them out. For long-lasting results, use wire wool, cement, metal kick plates, or caulk to fill the gaps and check them regularly to ensure they are maintained well.

4. Consider Trapping

Since rodenticides and other harsh rat poisons are no longer preferred, trapping has become a popular and effective poison-free way to reduce rat populations. It is best to set traps in high-activity areas for successful trapping. You can do this independently or call a professional pest exterminator team to set the traps for you.

5. Natural Deterrents

Crushed pepper sprinklings and other organic ingredients, such as black pepper and peppermint oil, can discourage rats from invading your home. Spreading crushed pepper around their entry points or holes will irritate their noses and breathing. This will make them avoid your home and reduce their reentry. Other ingredients you can try include cloves and cayenne pepper.

Conclusion

Most of the above methods are great for dealing with a few rats. However, rodents such as rats and mice are known for quickly multiplying if they live in an environment with access to food and hiding places. Home methods require a lot of effort, patience, and a lack of squeamishness, they are not suitable for everyone. So the repellent, which does not require trapping, and your presence is one of the convenient ways, but the best way would be getting help from a professional pest controller.

Remember that rats poison your existence not only by their presence in a home, but also by the danger of spreading diseases, so whatever method you choose, you need to make sure that it works. Therefore, if you are dealing with an infestation, then it would be best to call in the experts. And after exterminating these pests, patch up all the holes they have made.