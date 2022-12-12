B2B: The Key Customer Retention Metrics and How to Measure Them

Customer retention metrics are key performance indicators (KPIs) that measure how well a business is retaining and increasing its customer base. These metrics also provide insight into what actions impact customers’ loyalty to your brand or business. Customer retention strategies can be implemented in various companies. For example, you could open up an Ireland casino online website and implement strategies such as offering compelling incentives to both attract new players and gain their loyalty. Let’s find out what these metrics are, as well as how you can track them.

Customer Retention Rate

A customer retention rate measures the percentage of customers who keep doing business with you. If your company has 100 customers, and 50 still use your product/service today, your retention rate would be 50% (number of net sales compared to total sales over time). You can calculate this by:

Find out how much revenue you’ve generated from new customers each year.

Divide the total revenue from new customers by the number of new customers you acquire in each period.

Customer Churn

Churn is the rate you lose customers and how quickly they leave. It measures your customer base’s loyalty to your business and is one of the essential metrics for B2B companies. If you’re losing customers faster than you’re gaining new ones, it can mean that your current strategy isn’t working.

Here’s a formula to help you calculate churn for your company: (the number of lost customers) divided by (the number of paying customers over a period). For example, (9) / (75) = 0.12 or 12%.

Existing Customer Revenue Growth Rate

The existing customer revenue growth rate is a percentage that measures how much your existing customer base has grown over some time. Divide your monthly recurring revenue by the average number of customers you had during that period, then multiply by 100.

It’s essential for B2B businesses because it helps them understand whether or not they’re doing a good job acquiring new customers and retaining their current ones. If your existing customer base grows, you know you’re doing something right.

Repeat Purchase Ratio

The repeat purchase ratio is a measure of customer loyalty that helps you assess whether customers are likely to return for further purchases. To calculate this metric, divide the number of repeat purchasers in a given period by the number of customers in the initial period, then multiply by 100.

This percentage tells you how many overall purchases were made by clients who have already bought from your business compared to newcomers trying out your offerings for the first time.

Product Return Rate

The product return rate is the percentage of products returned by customers. It measures how many people didn’t like their purchase, and therefore got in touch with your company to get a refund.

The metric can be calculated by dividing the number of returns for a given period by all units sold during that time. This metric is important because it shows how many customers are unhappy with what you’re selling them so that you can focus on a solution.

Net Promoter Score

NPS (Net Promoter Score) is a powerful metric that measures customer loyalty and willingness to recommend. To calculate it, you ask your customers two simple questions:

What are the chances that you’d recommend a colleague or a friend? (0-10 scale)

What’s the reason for this score? (1 word)

You can calculate the NPS by (the percentage of promoters (those who answered 9–10)) – (and the percentage of detractors (those who answered 0-6)). If 20% of your customers are promoters and 10% are detractors, your NPS is +10%.

Conclusion

We’ve discussed the critical customer retention metrics and how to measure them. These metrics can help you understand your customers better and improve how you engage with them. They’re essential for B2B companies because they offer many benefits over time. From improving profits to increasing sales volume.