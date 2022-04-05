Things You Should Do Before You Book Gas Safety Check.

In this post, we will examine the important things you need to do before you book gas safety check.

If you are renting out your property to prospective tenants, the law expects you to get a gas safety certificate for the property.

This is to certify that the property is gas safe and to ensure that the lives of tenants are not in danger. To qualify for a gas safety certificate, a gas safety engineer will have to conduct gas safety checks on the property and then issue a gas safety certificate.

There are certain things you should take care of before the gas safety engineer comes around. These tips may seem obvious but a lot of people ignore them when they want to hire a gas safety engineer. The tips which will be discussed in this post are important if you want to have a seamless gas safety check. You should take note of them before you book gas safety check.

1.Arrange your house.

Yeah, this might seem obvious but many people tend to overlook this. Before you book gas safety check, endeavor to tidy your home. When tidying your home pay close attention to the rooms where the gas appliances are located. By doing this you are making the environment safe for the engineer. This will increase his efficiency and help him finish faster.

2. Turn off all gas appliances.

This is for the safety of the engineer as well as for the safety of your properties. Gas appliances can be dangerous if they are not handled properly. The most important appliance you should turn off is your boiler. Make sure to turn it off at least 2 hours before the arrival of the gas engineer.

3. Draft an inventory of all your gas appliances.

Before you book gas safety check, make sure you’ve drafted a detailed inventory of all the gas appliances you own. This will greatly help the gas engineer during the safety check since he will easily know where each gas appliance is located. He will not need to waste any time trying to locate the appliances on his own.

4. Note down any faults you might have noticed.

Some people book gas safety check ahead of time. If you’re one of such people, after you’ve booked the gas safety check, you should begin noting down any faults you observe before the day of the safety check. When the engineer arrives make sure you notify him of these faults so that a solution can be proffered.

5. If possible, get the manufacturer’s manual for all gas appliances available.

Before you book gas safety check, try to get the manufacturer’s manual for all gas appliances ready. This is not mandatory. However, your gas safe engineer may be able to solve your gas issues faster if he has access to the manufacturer’s manual for the gas appliances. Sometimes, manufacturers leave possible solutions to gas faults in the instructional manual.

6. Get your tenancy agreement available.

If you are a landlord of a rental property chances are, some tenants may resist entry into their homes for the safety check because they feel it’s an invasion of their privacy.

Before you book gas safety check, make sure the tenancy agreement is readily available. Also remember to write to all tenants at least 7 days before, informing them of the scheduled safety check. This letter coupled with the tenancy agreement will serve as evidence that you have followed the proper steps.

Quick safety tips you should know to avoid gas hazards in your home.

Most gas hazards usually occur when non-professionals try to fix gas-related issues themselves or during any other “do it yourself” operation. We’ve highlighted tips you should note to avoid such hazards.

Do not try to fix gas appliances on your own. This can cause gas leaks or any other dangerous gas hazards. Rather book gas safety check with a registered engineer so that he can fix any issues you might be facing with your gas appliances.

Before you drill screws and nuts into any wall or floor, be sure to check what’s behind the wall with a pipe/stud detector. For all you know it might be a gas pipe behind the wall. If you feel you’ve broken a gas pipe while you were drilling, book gas safety check with your gas safe engineer as soon as possible.

Do not cover air vents in the home. If the air vents are blocked, poisonous gasses like carbon monoxide can easily escape into the house leaving you and your family exposed to the poisonous gas. You can also book gas safety check with your gas engineer so he can tell you more about this.

Learn the main symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning . They include dizziness, headache, nausea, loss of breath. If you are experiencing any of these, be sure to book gas safety check with a registered engineer so he can inspect the property and fix any possible gas leaks.

Also learn the signs of a faulty gas appliance . They include dull yellow flames, black stains, high condensation, etc. When you notice any of the signs, do not hesitate to book gas safety check with your engineer so that he can fix the faults if there are any.

