How to Manage Anxiety at Work

Are you looking to manage your work anxiety? Here are some great tips to help you do so.

Concentrate on the present

One of the best ways to reduce anxiety at work is to concentrate on the present moment. By paying attention to your breathing, you are no longer focused on your psychological state, but on a simple activity – breathing. This may sound too easy, but in real sense it is quite difficult to do when your anxiety has reached a certain point and there are so many other things you feel you ought to be paying attention to. However, a few minutes of diverting your attention to a simple activity can help put your mind at ease and reduce your anxiety at work.

Talk about it

One of the most common suggestions you will get for reducing your anxiety at work is to talk to somebody about it. Depending on how serious your condition is, you can talk to a family member, friend or a medical professional. Through talking, you can figure out what is affecting you. If you have symptoms of chronic anxiety, it’s important to seek medical help. Speaking to somebody about your anxiety can significantly reduce the stigma and fear that surrounds it. Many times we judge ourselves harshly when our workmates, friends and family members would be considerate. As a matter of fact, it’s reported that over 30% of Americans suffer from anxiety disorders.

Avoid the wrong company

One of the main causes of anxiety at work is surrounding yourself with the wrong company or negative people. There are various ways to deal with negative individuals at your workplace. One solution is to avoid those people when you feel uncomfortable or anxious. You can take some time to clear your mind and if you have to return, you will be able to deal with such people with an open perspective, without risking reigniting your anxiety or any negative feelings.

Stop trying to make please everybody

Another common cause of anxiety at work is our need to please everybody. This is simply not possible. However, this is not a justification for you to begin making enemies with everybody by disregarding your colleagues when they make appropriate requests or by being unresponsive to clients/customers or by ignoring instructions from your superiors. Ideally, you should be upfront about your emotions and feelings. If you are authentic about who you are, people’s expectations will adjust to fit your views and opinions. More often than not, your colleagues will approach you with certain requests or sentiments. It’s important that you set your boundaries clearly to avoid wanting to please everyone, and in turn reduce your anxiety at work.

Concentrate on your work

This may seem obvious, but it’s actually pretty effective in keeping anxiety away when at work. This is a common method of keeping your mind in check. By concentrating on the specific tasks related to your job, the anxiety that often invades and prevents you from being productive and successful at your work will reduce. For many, CBD gummies can help with concentration – try these 0% THC gummies here.

Set goals and work towards them

You can easily get carried away with the amount of work you need to do every day, and anxiety can often creep in if you don’t plan your work. One way to avoid getting anxious at work is to set goals for all the tasks you are responsible for and identify how you will achieve. Making a simple to-do list can go a long way in reducing your anxiety at work because you can work on your goals one by one. Instead of trying to do everything at once, you can divide and conquer your workload, one piece at a time. Try this tool to help. When you start ticking things off, your anxiety will immediately start going away. Remember to reward yourself once you achieve your goals.

Delegate

This is closely related to the previous point of setting specific objectives and working towards them. If your workload is too big, you may want to consider delegating certain tasks to reduce your overall burden. While you may prefer to do all the work yourself, it may be more efficient for you to delegate the work to other individuals. This can help you relax and rest a bit more, thereby reducing your anxiety.

Give support and encouragement

If you have a workplace with more than five employees, there’s a high likelihood that one of them suffers from anxiety. By supporting and encouraging your staff, you can go a long way to helping affected persons deal with their anxiety. You should create a safe and supportive environment where people can share their feelings and ask for help when necessary.