The Fitzwilliam Hotel launches its pawsome Puptail Menu

The Fitzwilliam Hotel in Belfast, well known for its excellent service, luxurious style, and unique approach to hospitality, is excited to mark its dog-friendly one-year anniversary by introducing a new puptail menu.

Cian Landers, General Manager, Fitzwilliam Hotel, said: “At the Fitzwilliam Hotel, our commitment to being dog-friendly is deeply ingrained in our values. We understand the importance of our four-legged guests and we strive to provide a memorable experience for both our human and canine visitors.

“The newly created Puptail Menu is a way to further celebrate the strong bond between humans and our furry companions.”

Fitzwilliam Hotel Belfast Dog Friendly

The puptail menu includes doggie versions of classic cocktails – no alcohol of course – and is another way for the Fitzwilliam to celebrate dogs and their owners. Classics like the Bark and Stormy, Fetch on the Beach, Pawtini, Pina Collie, Margarover and a Terrier Sunrise.

Cian continued: “And don’t worry, as the dog friendly puptails served to our VIPs – very important pooches – are basically coloured water and using dog friendly food colouring of course. We look forward raising a glass with you and your dogs soon as we celebrate our dog-friendly first anniversary”

The cost per night to bring your dog to the Fitzwilliam Hotel, Belfast, is £40 and this includes a water bowl, doggie welcome treat, small toy.

Visit www.fitzwilliamhotelbelfast.com/dog-friendly/ for more information and to see how fun a visit to the hotel is for doggies.