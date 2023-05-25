Jet2.com and Jet2holidays puts Winter Sun programme on sale from Belfast International Airport

As demand for Winter Sun from holidaymakers in Northern Ireland continues,Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have today responded by putting their Winter Sun programme on sale earlier than ever before from Belfast International Airport for Winter 24/25.

The UK’s leading leisure airline and largest tour operator have put an exciting choice of nine Winter Sun destinations on sale nice and early from Belfast International Airport for Winter 24/25.

The unrivalled programme includes a brand-new Winter Sun route to Madeira, offering customers in the region the opportunity to visit the green isle – known for its sub-tropical climate, botanical gardens and beautiful levadas – for the first-time next winter with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays

As the UK’s leading airline and tour operator to the Canaries, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are offering up to 17 weekly services to the Canary Islands (Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura) from Belfast International Airport next winter.

Other Winter Sun destinations going on sale today from Belfast International Airport include Spain (Alicante and Malaga), Portugal (Faro) and Turkey (Antalya). The programme represents over 25 departing weekly flights from Belfast International Airport during peak periods.

The full Winter 24/25 Winter Sun programme from Belfast International Airport is as follows:

Tenerife (up to seven weekly flights)

(up to seven weekly flights) Lanzarote (up to five weekly flights)

(up to five weekly flights) Gran Canaria (up to three weekly flights),

(up to three weekly flights), Fuerteventura (up to two weekly flights)

(up to two weekly flights) Malaga (up to two weekly flights)

(up to two weekly flights) Alicante (up to three weekly flights)

(up to three weekly flights) Antalya (up to two weekly services)

(up to two weekly services) Faro (up to two weekly services)

(up to two weekly services) Madeira (weekly services)

As well as giving customers more choice and flexibility, the early release of the programme makes Jet2.com and Jet2holidays the first airline and tour operator to put Winter 24/25 on sale .

It comes in direct response to the strong demand from holidaymakers looking to escape the British weather and reach the sunshine – and means customers and independent travel agents can book their Winter Sun well in advance.

With flights to these Winter Sun destinations across the Canary Islands and Mediterranean from early-November 2024 to 29th March 2025, customers and independent travel agents have fantastic choice and flexibility when it comes to booking or enjoying some Winter Sun.

In yet more good news, the companies will be making further Winter 24/25 announcements over the coming months.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are very pleased to be putting our Winter Sun 24/25 programme on sale from Belfast International Airport, which includes a fantastic brand-new route to Madeira. The early release of the programme comes in direct response to the strong demand we are seeing from customers and independent travel agents in Northern Ireland wanting to book in advance and get the best choice of dates, rooms and resorts, as well spread the cost.”

He added: “In addition to giving customers the chance to book their winter sunshine nice and early, the size and scale of our programme means we are offering fantastic choice and flexibility. For this reason, we are confident that this new programme will prove extremely popular as people look to escape the cold and gloom of the UK in winter and chase the sunshine. We are looking ahead with real confidence and are very excited to be able to share further good news about our Winter 24/25 programme from Belfast International Airport soon.”

Graham Keddie, Belfast International Airport Managing Director said: “This is excellent news once again for local travellers with this expansion from Northern Ireland’s principal gateway, Belfast International Airport. We are delighted to work alongside Jet2.com and Jet2holidays as partners and the introduction of a new winter route to Madeira is to be welcomed. This new route further increases the number of direct destinations available underlining our commitment to provide a greater destination choice to the local market.”

As well as booking and travelling on award-winning flights and ATOL protected package holidays, customers in the region can get to experience and enjoy the company’s VIP customer service, which has seen Jet2.com and Jet2holidays continually grow their businesses whilst repeatedly winning high-profile accolades. These include Which? Travel Brand of the Year, Which? Recommended Provider and Tripadvisor’s Best Airline – UK and Top 10 Airlines of the World.

This VIP customer service includes friendly flight times and a generous 22kg baggage allowance through a flight-only booking with Jet2.com. Customers also get that very same VIP customer service along with 2-5 star accommodation, in-resort Customer Helpers, transfers, free child places and ATOL protection through a package holiday booked with the UK’s largest tour operator, Jet2holidays. Winter Sun holidays are available through Jet2Villas too, giving customers the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of a package holiday but with the added privacy of a villa holiday.

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com