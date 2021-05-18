Self-Care Sunday: Seven Ideas For A Relaxing Day Off

When was the last time you spent some quality time with yourself — alone and doing the things you love to do? Can’t remember? Why don’t you drop everything down, at least for today?

Come on; it’s the weekend!

Sure as can be, the last thing we all want to do on our rest days is sit in front of our laptops or take any important business calls.

Very often, many of us hear about the term “self-care”, but it can be hard to discern what it means exactly. One thing for sure, though, is that self-care is more than just following a skincare routine at night. For instance, applying toners and moisturisers won’t heal your acne if you are not getting a decent amount of sleep. Likewise, hitting the gym thrice a week won’t do you any good if you keep on fueling your body with unhealthy sweets and high-processed junk food. Instead, self-care is an umbrella term for a multi-faceted process of engaging oneself in different strategies that promote healthy functioning and overall wellness, including the main aspects of personal health: physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health. To consider yourself “well”, you must pay attention to all these essential areas.

An important reminder when practising self-care is that there is no one-size-fits-all checklist for taking care of yourself. As you try to navigate the basics of self-care, you may wish to ask yourself the following questions to help you create a workable self-care routine that is relevant to your needs:

Do I see myself using and enjoying this approach?

Do I have the time for this?

Am I trying too hard?

Is it expensive? If so, what are the alternatives?

Here are a few relaxing things you can do during your self-care Sunday.

Seven Self-Care Sunday Ideas To Relax & Recharge

Eat Something Delicious

Use this day off to splurge and enjoy the best! Whether you prefer to cook your own meals or go out to eat, Sunday is a great time to indulge your taste buds with something tasty. Treat yourself with a decadent version of your favourite cheat food, a meal for a special occasion that you normally wouldn’t spend the money on or fresh finds from the local farmers market.

In case you enjoy spending time in the kitchen, do it by all means. But if this sounds more like punishment than fun, you can try out the culinary gifts that your local cuisine has to offer.

Pamper Yourself With An At-Home Spa

Instead of rushing through your skincare ritual like maybe every other day, use your day off to pamper yourself by organising your own spa session. Soak in the tub, do some dry brushing, put on your favourite hair mask or exfoliate your skin – have a proper pamper session and revel in the pleasure of taking care of yourself and your skin.

Additionally, it may be a great idea to light a candle and play relaxing background music to fully unwind and take your experience to a whole new level.

Curl Up With A Good Book

What better way of utilising your Sunday than getting lost in the pages of a good book? Find that comfortable spot in your home, grab soothing herbal tea, cosy blanket and curl up with a book of your choice. This can be a romance novel, action and adventure, fantasy book or one of these short novels that you can easily finish in less than 24 hours. No matter what genre you will choose, let the books work wonders and take you to another world!

Spend Time Outdoors

Regardless of the weather, today is the ideal day to enjoy the great outdoors. So go for a walk, jog or hike, find a swing or simply sit outside and enjoy. Whatever you want, just breathe in the fresh air, take in that sunshine/rain/snow, without rush or worry! Going outside and engaging with nature is a powerful way to improve your mood, encourage creativity and increase concentration.

Write In A Journal

Getting things off your mind by writing down some short notes is not only a perfect method to connect with yourself and reduce some of your stress, but it also can help put things in perspective. Channelling all your thoughts to a journal creates a more mindful outlook, which, in turn, increases your happiness. It’s definitely a win-win!

No matter if you want to keep a bullet journal, a gratitude journal, a diary of dreams, thoughts and goals, or anything else, you are doing yourself some serious kindness. So make sure to keep a journal and have fun!

Consider Incorporating CBD Into Your Day Off

No matter if you choose to use CBD bath bomb from VAAY , tasty CBD gummies, soothing CBD tea or CBD vape juice for your vape pen, this supplement is a beneficial addition to your daily life. Cannabidiol (CBD) is a naturally occurring, active compound that is known to interact with special receptors found all over your body as part of the endocannabinoid system.

By helping in the regulation of vital bodily functions, intake of CBD oil might be useful for reducing stress and anxiety levels, relieving pain and chronic aches and promoting better quality sleep. Relief from your ailments and better general wellness means that you tend to be calmer and more focused, allowing you to fully relax during your self-care Sunday.

Learn Something New

Your self-care Sunday is also a great opportunity to learn something new. If there is a technique you want to try or a skill you have always wanted to master, make sure to give it a try. This can be anything from listening to a new artist and learning to play a musical instrument to trying a new makeup trick and engaging in yoga practice. Switching up things a bit is always good for both your mind and heart!