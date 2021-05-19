Used to Remote Working? Read These 7 Office Interior Ideas for Comfort

We’ve all been working from home far longer than we originally anticipated, and now we’re used to those home comforts. So, how can you make your office just as comfortable?

Prior to 2020, very few employees ever had the opportunity to work from home, even on a part time basis. Of course, as we all know, that changed overnight when the COVID-19 pandemic took a hold. Zoom calls, slippers and (very!) frequent trips to the kitchen have quickly become the norm as we have all grown used to a brand-new way of working.

If you’ve grown to love remote working, then you’ll want to make sure that you’ve got the right set up now we’re heading back to the office. In seeking the help of a Manchester, Cardiff, Bristol, or London law firm, you can find new and improved office spaces for these needs.

That said, if you’d like to simply revamp your current commercial property, these seven office interior design ideas for comfort might just help. They’re specifically designed to make your office as comfortable as possible to bring the working from home experience to the office. Take a look…

7 Comfortable Interior Design Ideas to Bring Remote Working to the Office

1. A Designated Comfortable Office Chair for Each Person

It’s amazing to learn that, even after a year’s worth of remote working, many people still haven’t invested in a designated office chair! This is part of the beauty of heading back to the office – hopefully the property will have comfortable chairs throughout.

As a company owner, you want to ensure your staff are well taken care, for both their physical and mental health. So, if not, perhaps it’s sensible to invest more money into one which is comfortable, durable and, crucially, swivels. Okay, so maybe the isn’t crucial, but everyone loves a swivel chair, don’t they?

2. Install Adjustable Desks

Not all desks are born equal. Some desks simply ‘do the job’, while other desks go above and beyond in making your working experience as comfortable as it can be. Dramatic? Maybe. True? Certainly.

One of the best office interior design choices you can make with regards to your employees is to invest in adjustable desks perfectly catered to your height, and specific needs. If you’ve got the space, you could even take a look at standing desks, which are great if you’re dealing with a bad back.

This is sure to make your employees feel really taken care of. It’ll also allow them to get the blood flowing through their body a bit better if they’ve gotten used to their lunch time walks whilst remote working.

3. Make the Most of Natural Light

If you’re redesigning your office, you’re going to want to make sure you let in as much natural light as possible. With many people coming from remote working, where they’ve had their own personal access to light, the office isn’t always the same. So, ensuring natural lighting is available is sure to improve everyone’s general comfort whilst working.

Exposure to natural light will put less of a strain on your employees eyes, and there have been multiple studies demonstrating how good it is for your general health – as well as your workplace productivity!

4. Install Ambient Lights

You might be wondering to yourself – “letting in natural light is all well and good, but what about during the dark, dingy winter months?” Well wonder no more.

Ambient lighting can step in when natural lighting just isn’t doing the trick. As an example, you could consider lining the edges of each desk with cheap LED lights which bathe everyone’s workspace in a soft light. A tidy desk lamp wouldn’t hurt either.

5. Bring in Some Greenery

Indoor plants aren’t always just for show – they can also make the office experience more comfortable!

The physical and psychological health benefits to having indoor plants around your office are countless. They can help to improve your employees’ moods, reduce their fatigue, lower their stress and anxiety – the list is endless! So, if you’re looking to spruce up your office, you can’t go wrong with a few green plants.

6. Have a Rest Area

We’ve all gotten used to being close to the bedroom whilst working from home, helping us to relax a little between meetings. So, there’s no doubt that your employees might be looking for a communal space to put their feet up every so often now they’re back in the office.

If you’ve got space to play with in your commercial property, then you can always take a look at setting up a rest area for encouraging socialisation and productivity. This could include a handy collection of sofas to rest on with ten minutes going spare.

This can help employees to relax during periods of heightened stress and will improve their productivity in the long run. That’s so long as they don’t spend all their time napping rather than working!

7. Encourage Personalisation

Your home office is yours and yours alone, which has given many people a chance to personalise their workspaces. So, in order to bring a bit of this into the office space, why not encourage your employees to personalise their office desk spaces?

They can set up their personal trinkets, have photos lined up across the back of the desk, and add a little desk calendar. It really doesn’t matter. If they can set up their office to their own personal taste, then they’re bound to be much more comfortable when working in it!

Ready to Bring Working from Home to the Office?

And there you have it! With the age of flexible working now firmly underway, setting up a comfortable office working environment is now more important than ever. Hopefully the ideas in this post have given you some inspiration.

