REVEALED – TOP VIRAL TIKTOK PARENTING HACKS YOU SHOULDN’T BE LIVING WITHOUT

A new social media study from gifts and gadgets retailer Menkind reveals TikTok’s top parenting hacks. Ahead of celebrating dads on Father’s Day, the analysis delved into thousands of videos with parenting related hashtags from the last 12 months to uncover the most popular parenting hacks according to the number of times they’ve been played.

Inventive dad hacks lead the way over general parenting hacks

Most popular dad hacks on TikTok Rank Play Count 1 A motorised toy can soothe while you sleep 54,100,000 2 Turn the car seat into a spaceship launch pad 6,300,000 3 Shots to help the medicine go down 4,200,000 4 Hands free bottle feeding for gamer dads 2,700,000 5 Turbo boost your Allen key for speedy flatpack builds 178,800 6 Wish your kids a Happy Cheeaster! 148,700 7 Let your vacuum do all the work – not just the cleaning 46,700 8 Uninterrupted screentime for toddlers who can’t resist pushing buttons 42,900 9 Use a plastic rake to tidy up toys 17,200 10 Attach a lead to the baby walker 1,960

The research reveals that dad hacks in particular prove extremely popular with TikTok audiences. The top ten dad hacks alone rack up almost 68 million plays between them which is more than double the interest that general parenting hacks on the social media platform get (just shy of 28 million plays for the top ten parenting hacks).

Sleep-deprived dads will be interested in learning that the most popular dad hack involves a technique that will help them catch up on lost hours of sleep and has caught the attention of TikTok parents worldwide with over 54 million plays.

Mums outrank dads when it comes to ultimate parenting hacks

The study analysed parenting hacks from across multiple categories (including dad hacks, gadget and tech hacks, food hacks etc.) to reveal the most popular TikTok videos from each.

Categories aside, the research also reveals the top ten ultimate hacks, a ranking of the most popular tips and tricks from across all categories and all parenting related hashtags, which is dominated by mums. According to the study, half of this ultimate list is made up of mum hacks with a total of 124 million plays on TikTok overall.

Taking the first position in the ranking is a mum hack with close to 69 million plays, which sees pureed baby food being disguised as squirty cream, the most popular parenting hack on TikTok, according to the data.

Top 10 ultimate TikTok hacks for parents Rank Play Count 1 Pureed food or squirty cream? 68,900,000 2 A motorised toy can soothe while you sleep 54,100,000 3 Pool noodles can be used to stop doors slamming 50,300,000 4 Upgrade their play kitchen 36,500,000 5 Tell them a star appears on their forehead when they lie 28,100,000 6 Hook up your pushchair to the shopping trolley 15,100,000 7 Turn the car seat into a spaceship launch pad 14,400,000 8 Don’t take them shoe shopping, just cut out their foot! 10,500,000 9 Clean up sandy feet 1,600,000 10 Get them spinning for tv time 1,600,000

Parenting hacks for safety and well-being are in demand on TikTok

With a play count totalling over 16 million, the top ten gadget and tech related parenting hacks from the study prove extremely popular amongst viewers, with the most popular techy hack relating to parental control over screentime having been played 8 million times.

Rivalling this is the most popular hack from the top ten activities and sports related parenting hacks. With almost 15 million views alone, it’s a water safety hack that attracts parents’ attention and outranks other fun activity hacks like indoor swings (50,100 plays) and DIY ball launchers (1,806 plays).

*All parenting hacks were sourced from TikTok from the previous 12 months (10,448 TikTok videos) where the video caption included at least one of a set of 23 hashtags related to parenting hacks (e.g. #parentinghacks, #dadhack, #momsoftiktok)