Prime Cut Productions announces premiere of East Belfast Boy

Prime Cut Productions is delighted to announce the world premiere of the film, East Belfast Boy. Originally created for stage in 2018, the award-winning production has been created for screen. Filmed throughout East Belfast in the summer of 2020 by Ciaran Bagnall and directed by Emma Jordan, the newly curated screen version of East Belfast Boy will premiere on Friday 13th August.

East Belfast Boy

Written by Fintan Brady, East Belfast Boy was originally created by Partisan Productions, through a community collaborative process, engaging young men from the Belfast’s Beersbridge and Newtownards Road areas, to be part of the creative process.

Actor Ryan O’Neill, who plays ‘Davy’ portrays the story of all the things he sees in his streets; his mates; his girl…and The Boys. Pumping techno, pulverising movement and street sharp poetry, East Belfast Boy is a cliché-free zone.

Director Emma Jordan said: “Over the past year, we have had the chance to step back and adapt, leading us to new and exciting opportunities, including the filming of East Belfast Boy. We wanted to do the stage production justice as it received such high accolades. The film is a new venture and a chance to showcase a much-loved local story to the world, now that we have brought it to screen.”

East Belfast Boy features a stunning physical performance by dancer Ryan O Neill, with voiceover by actor Terrence Keeley and a thrilling updated soundtrack by Phil Kieran.

The World Premiere will be hosted by Prime Cut Productions, Eastside Arts Festival and shown at The Strand Arts Centre as a bespoke screening. Tickets for this limited screening can be purchased via www.strandartscentre.com. More screenings will be announced in the near future.