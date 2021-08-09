Northern Ireland On-Course Bookmakers Association Announced as Supporter of Down Royal

The Northern Ireland On-Course Bookmakers Association (NIOCBA) has been announced as an official supporter of the August Race Evening at Down Royal Racecourse.

With a total prize fund of 78,000 euro, NIOCBA will have exclusive naming rights for all races set to take place on Friday 27th August 2021.

August Race Evening at Down Royal Racecourse

Emma Meehan, Chief Executive of Down Royal Racecourse said: “We are absolutely delighted to secure the support of the Northern Ireland On-Course Bookmakers Association for the very first time.

“After 18 months away, we are so pleased to welcome our bookmakers back to Down Royal as they really make the racing experience for our punters, and to have them join our elite stable of sponsors is an added bonus!”

Tommy Donnelly, Secretary of NIOCBA said: “ I am delighted to announce that NIOCBA will be the headline sponsor for Down Royal on 27th August. We believe that this initiative is the first of its kind in Ireland, with seven individual members coming forward to each sponsor a race.

“We understand the difficulties which both bookmakers and racecourses have faced over the last 18 months. Emma Meehan and her team at Down Royal have shown great leadership and endeavour in successfully bringing bookmakers and race enthusiasts back to the racecourse.

“The on-course bookmaker is a vital part of the race day experience and we are determined to provide the punters with better odds, and that those who want to have a bet are able to do so. We all look forward to a time when everyone can return and enjoy the full race day buzz.”

Gates open at 12pm with the first race taking place at 2pm.

For full details or to book tickets please visit www.downroyal.com