Premier League: The most expensive signings so far this summer

The transfer window is back open and that means club chiefs are working in overdrive to get key pieces of business done and dusted before the start of the new season. Some have been busier than others though, particularly Chelsea who are selling players left, right and centre as Todd Boehly desperately tries to balance the books after shelling out over £500 million in his first year in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Premier League clubs have already spent hundreds of millions of pounds in the first month or so of the window, and with big deals still in the pipeline, the English top-flight sides could be on course to spend another eye-watering amount of money in a transfer window.

That said, let’s take a look at some of the most expensive deals that have already been completed this summer.

Arsenal: Declan Rice – £105m

A transfer saga that seemed to drag out for ages, Declan Rice’s mega-money move from West Ham United to Arsenal was finally confirmed on July 16 — with a fee of £105m making the England international the second most expensive player in Premier League history behind Chelsea’s January recruit Enzo Fernandez, who cost the Blues £106.5m after his World Cup success.

Rice has been linked with a move away from the London Stadium for the last couple of years, with Stamford Bridge once appearing as the most likely destination. But Arsenal’s upward trajectory last season made Mikel Arteta’s side more appealing and they beat Premier League champions Man City to his signature.

Arsenal: Kai Havertz – £65m

The second biggest fee of the window so far also goes to the Gunners, as Arsenal forked out £65m to bring Kai Havertz across London to the Emirates. The German signed for Chelsea for an initial £62m back in 2020, but aside from scoring the winning goal in the Champions League final against Manchester City at the end of his first season, Havertz largely failed to reach the heights expected of him at Stamford Bridge.

There are numerous reasons why the 24-year-old might have flattered to deceive in a blue shirt. However, the fact he was often played out of position while the managerial revolving door at Chelsea couldn’t have helped either. There’s still hope in him yet and Mikel Arteta might be the man to get the best out of Havertz.

With Jurrien Timber also joining the north London side for £40m this window, the Gunners have strengthened their ranks and could be worth considering in the Premier League winner odds.

Liverpool: Dominik Szoboszlai – £60m

Liverpool fended off competition from Saudi-backed Newcastle United to sign the highly-rated Dominik Szoboszlai for £60m from RB Leipzig at the beginning of July. The 22-year-old Hungarian international signed a five-year deal keeping him at Anfield until 2028 and his versatility to play no.8 or no.10 as well as out wide will be a huge boost for Jurgen Klopp.

Szoboszlai signed for Leipzig from their sister club Red Bull Salzburg in January 2021 but didn’t make his debut for the Bundesliga side until August of that year due to picking up an injury. In his two seasons in the German top flight, the midfielder scored 20 goals and set up a further 22 in 91 appearances across all competitions and Liverpool fans will be excited to see what he can do in a red shirt.

Manchester United: Mason Mount – £55m

Another influential figure to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, Mason Mount completed his much-anticipated transfer to Manchester United at the beginning of July after months of speculation linking him with a move to Old Trafford. With his Chelsea contract due to end next summer, the club’s hierarchy will be happy to have received £55m at this stage.

However, the move does, of course, end the midfielder’s love affair with the west London outfit. Mount signed for the Blues when he was just six years of age and his story of coming through the youth ranks and breaking into the senior squad is a rare one. There was hope that Mount would sign a new contract, but neither party could agree to a deal and moving him on was the best option for everyone.

Newcastle: Sandro Tonali – £55m

While Newcastle United’s owners have an unlimited budget, they haven’t gone crazy in transfer windows since they bought the club from Mike Ashley in October 2021. In fact, when you consider how bad Boehly and Clearlake’s strategy has been at Chelsea in the last year, Yasir Al-Rumayyan and Amanda Staveley actually deserve credit for their reserved judgement and shrewd business.

Their latest arrival, Sandro Tonali, is another fine example of their fantastic transfer blueprint. The 23-year-old signed for the Magpies on a five-year deal from AC Milan for £55m — making him the most expensive Italian player of all time. It’s likely he will play a deep role in Eddie Howe’s midfield, with Bruno Guimaraes being allowed more attacking freedom.