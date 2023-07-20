How England won the 2022 Women’s European Championships

Fans of England’s women’s football team must still be pinching themselves over the events of last summer. After heartbreak for the men’s team in the final of Euro 2021, the Lionesses earned their spot in the history books with a sensational win over Germany in the Women’s Euro 2022 final.

A year later, all the talk is centred on the Women’s World Cup, which gets underway later this month in Australia and New Zealand. England are rightly considered one of the contenders in the Women’s World Cup favourites, and they’ll need to summon last summer’s spirit when they won the Euros on home soil.

As the countdown continues to the World Cup, let’s remind ourselves of how Sarina Weigman’s charges made history last year.

Group Stage

Drawn in a group containing Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland, England were heavy favourites to progress as winners. As hosts, it was up to the Lionesses to open the tournament, and although it wasn’t a convincing performance, they came away with three points thanks to a 1-0 win over Austria. Beth Mead’s early goal made all the difference at Old Trafford.

Five days later, England well and truly got their tournament up and running with an 8-0 thrashing of Norway in Brighton. Weigman’s team were in top form from the first whistle, establishing a 6-0 lead by half-time. They only managed to add two more in the second half, but a serious statement of intent had been made.

Then came the clash with Northern Ireland, and once again it was a walk in the park for England. Despite some stern resistance from Kenny Shiels’ side, the breakthrough came after 40 minutes thanks to Lauren Hemp’s goal, and from there, England cruised to a 5-0 win, sealing top spot in the group with maximum points and no goals conceded.

Quarter-finals

The first major test of England’s champion credentials came in the quarter-finals. Pitted against tough opposition in the form of Spain, Weigman’s side were tested to the limit. Indeed, when Esther Gonzalez gave Spain the lead in the 54th minute, it looked as though disappointment was on the cards for the Lionesses.

However, with the crowd roaring, England hit back. Ella Toone’s 84th-minute goal brought the scores level and forced extra time, where Georgia Stanway popped up with the winner, sending the Brighton crowd into delirium.

Semi-finals

That victory set up a semi-final meeting with Sweden, and from the first minute of the game, you could tell the Lionesses were not going to let this opportunity pass them by.

Mead opened the scoring midway through the first half, and in the second period England riot, ultimately winning 4-0 thanks to further strikes from Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby. Wembley beckoned.

Final

Standing in England’s way were eight-time champions Germany, and many didn’t give England a prayer. It was thought that the quality within the German ranks would win out in the end.

But those expectations were defied when Toone raced clear on goal midway through the second half and impudently dinked the ball into the net. There were wild celebrations among the Wembley masses, but Germany weren’t going to go down without a fight and equalised through Lina Magull 10 minutes from time.

With penalties looming, the final word went to substitute Chloe Kelly, whose low effort sealed the win for the Lionesses and brought joy to the thousands inside Wembley.