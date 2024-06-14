New Chicken Tikka Masala Pizza from M&S Food

Celebrate Father’s Day and the weekend of footie with M&S Food’s limited edition, curry inspired, Collection Chicken Tikka Masala Pizza.

Hot on the heels of the Chicken Tikka Masala Pasta, which launched in March to a huge buzz on social media, this M&SH UP is the latest in a line-up of fabulous new products found in our Foodhalls this Summer. This pizza is made with shredded chicken, fresh coriander, pickled onions and mozzarella pearls. Topped with our famous rich and smoky Our Best Ever Tikka Masala sauce, just drizzle the sachet of mango chutney all over for a finish that any striker would be proud of.

The Indian inspired slice of Italy is part of a newly revamped Collection pizza range where 11 other pizzas have been improved – under what we call ‘done right, done slow and done by hand.’ Made with 20% more toppings than our classic pizzas, authentic Italian ingredients and traditional milled 00 flour, including a 30-hour fermented dough for depth of flavour, once you’ve tried these pizzas you’ll never want to eat in an Italian restaurant again!

Marie Ford, Product Development Manager at M&S Food said: “With a big Summer of sport ahead of us, as well as Father’s Day, it’s the perfect time to get together with friends and family over some amazing pizzas. Italian food is steeped in family traditions and quality time together so we urge you to take a leaf out of the Italians’ book, kick back and let us take care of the cooking for you. The Collection Chicken Tikka Masala Pizza is ready in just 12 mins so perfect to pop in the oven at half-time and be ready to eat in time for the second half.”

The rest of the Collection Pizza range includes: