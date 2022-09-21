Nando’s Northern Ireland Is Keeping It Spicy Going Into Autumn

As the summer months start to fade, Nando’s is keeping the heat going with the launch of its new, fiery menu – having hit restaurants across Northern Ireland, featuring a special new PERi-PERi spice created by winning contestant on BBC Three’s Hungry For It

Nando’s new menu will feature its new Pimenta seasonal baste – which some will recognise as Beth Davies winning marinade from BBC Three’s Hungry For It show, judged by Stacey Dooley, Chef Kay Kay and ex-Nando’s griller and legend, Big Zuu.

Contestants had to create a PERi-PERi marinade and the prize was no less than “monumental” – Big Zuu’s words!

Available for a limited time only, Nando’s creamy Pimenta baste will sit between Mild and Medium on the PERi-ometer, and combines Nando’s famous PERi-PERi spices with a distinctive zingy, peppery flavour – perfect for brightening up a dreary day.

But if that wasn’t enough, Nando’s new menu will also see the return of its much-missed Butterfly Burger – which has had a juicy upgrade, now including PERi Ketchup – since it was removed from the menu during COVID; once again fans of PERi-PERi will be able to bite into its two succulent chicken breasts (packed with 66.6g of protein), in a Portuguese roll with its flavourful Lemon & Herb mayo.

Nando’s new menu has landed in restaurant across Northern Ireland, on click & collect and delivery is available now, with its new Pimenta baste available for a limited time only – so try it before its gone! For more information, please head to nandos.co.uk