Jet2.com launches ski carriage promotion for Winter 22/23

Jet2.com has announced a brand-new ski carriage promotion, giving skiers and snowboarders flying from Belfast International Airport the chance to grab a piste of the action for a fantastic price this winter.

With customers rushing to book their place on the slopes of the Austrian Alps, Jet2.com is offering 50% off return ski carriage for a limited time only. The offer applies if customers make a new booking between now and 13th October 2022 and travel between 1st November 2022 and 30th April 2023.*

The leading leisure airline has a fantastic programme of ski flights on sale to Salzburg from Belfast International Airport for Winter 22/23, with skiers and snowboarders able to lock in their flights to the best slopes in Europe.

With weekly Saturday services operating to this popular ski destination, skiers and snowboarders have fantastic flexibility when it comes to hitting the slopes. Salzburg opens up the best of the Austrian Alps and over 300 resorts including Kaprun, Mayrhofen and Obertauern to skiers.

In addition to this new ski carriage offer, booking and travelling on ski flights from Belfast International Airport with Jet2.com means that customers get to enjoy VIP customer service which has seen the UK’s third largest airline win numerous awards and accolades, as well as 10kg hand luggage and 22kg baggage* and 22kg ski carriage*.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “September is always a time when skiers and snowboarders look to book their place on the slopes, and this is really proving to be the case this year from Belfast International Airport. On top of our fantastic flight times, flexibility, and VIP customer service, we want to give customers even more reason to book their ski flights with us, which is why we are launching this fantastic ski carriage offer for Winter 22/23 ski flight bookings. The offer is for a limited time only, so there really is no better time to book your place on the slopes with us than right now!”

*Terms and conditions can be found here: https://www.jet2.com/promotions

**charges apply