M&S offers longeset ever opening hours this Xmas

This Christmas we’re doing everything we can to help our customers shop with confidence in our stores and online, M&S told Businesss First.

As part of this, we’re pleased to be offering our longest ever store opening hours for the final shopping days before Christmas – helping ensure colleagues & customers have the time and space they need to social distance.

As always, we anticipate 21-23 December to be our busiest days, so for the first time ever, the majority (around two-thirds) of our stores will be open until midnight to give customers that little bit of extra time to grab their groceries and final gifts for the big day (last year just 15 stores offered a midnight closing time vs around 400 this year).

The two-third of shops to offer this includes nearly all of our Food-only stores (excluding travel locations) and combined Clothing & Food stores on retail parks such as our new Nottingham Giltbrook store. Shops on high streets and in major shopping centres will generally be open until 10pm.

To check the opening hours of their local store, customers should visit the Store Finder on the M&S App (pictured above) where they’ll find all the details they need to help them plan ahead this Christmas. Key opening hours are also available at www.marksandspencer.com/stores.

Sacha Berendji, M&S’s Retail, Operations & Property Director said:

“We want our customers to be able to shop with confidence this Christmas, which means supporting social distancing in our stores and minimal queueing outside as the weather gets colder. To help with this, our Sparks Book & Shop service is now live at every store and we’ll be operating our longest ever opening hours just before Christmas to help customers purchase everything they need to make the big day special – however they are celebrating – whether it’s picking up the turkey, or collecting a last minute present they’ve ordered online. Along with the wider industry, we continue to ask for Sunday trading hours to be extended to help us increase our capacity to serve everyone safely this festive season.”

Alongside our social distancing measures, which includes carefully counting customers in via a bespoke app, we continue to operate robust hygiene measures in our stores – from hand sanitiser at all entrances to regularly cleaning trolleys & baskets.