M&S Easter Family Dine-in is back

Easter is nearly upon us, and what better way to celebrate than with our DELICIOUS Easter Family Dine In, the ultimate fuss-free feast which guarantees unbeatable value! At just £20 for a family of 4, choose 1 main + 3 sides from a range of 15 scrumptious dishes (that’s a lot of menu combinations to choose from!). Better yet, this Dine In offers a possible maximum saving of £8*!

Launching in store from Thursday 6th and available until 10th April, you will not want to miss out on this Easter treat for the family! From our Bone in Slow Cooked Lamb Shoulder with a rich, meaty gravy and our heavenly Cheesy Green Vegetable Bake with a creamy, extra mature cheddar cheese sauce to our AWARD-WINNING Plant Kitchen Roast Butternut Squash & Spinach Pie with crisp vegan filo pastry and Smashed Potatoes with Salsa Verde, there is something for EVERYONE to enjoy!

DELECTABLE DINE IN MENU

MAINS

Full on Flavour British Roast Chicken

British Pork Rib Roast

British Rump of Beef (GF)

Bone in Slow Cooked Lamb Shoulder (GF)

Boneless Middle Eastern Slow Cooked Lamb Shoulder (GF)

Stuffed Scottish Salmon

Plant Kitchen Roast Butternut Squash & Spinach Pie (Ve)

SIDES

Stuffing Pigs in Blankets (GF)

Emperor Carrots & Red Onion (V)

Beef Dripping Roast Potatoes

4 Beef Dripping Yorkshire Puddings

Cheesy Green Vegetable Bake (V)

Smashed Potatoes with Salsa Verde (Ve)

Spring Greens, Cavolo Nero & Peas (V)

Carrots, Purple Sprouting Broccoli & Fine Beans (Ve)

*Based on following menu:

Bone in Slow Cooked Lamb Shoulder £15, Stuffing Pigs in Blankets £4.50, Cheesy Green Vegetable Bake £4.50, Smashed Potatoes with Salsa Verde £4