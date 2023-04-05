10 Reasons to Get Your Kids Outdoors This Easter

With days getting longer and the weather improving, parents across Northern Ireland will be contemplating how best to entertain their little ones this Easter. Fortunately, our country offers a plethora of outdoor activities for all the family.

Here are just ten reasons to get your children outdoors this Easter:

It’s Lambing Season

With lambing season well underway, why not bring the kids along to see some of these adorable creatures gambolling across the countryside.

Getting Outdoors Is Cost Effective

As the cost-of-living crisis continues, there’s no better time to get the kids out in the fresh air and take advantage of the many free and healthy activities that our beautiful country has to offer.

It’s Good for Their Health

In the People in the Outdoors Monitor for Northern Ireland (POMNI) report,* which was conducted from November 2020 to October 2021, not for profit organisation, Outdoor Recreation NI, revealed that 77 per cent of people surveyed across Northern Ireland say that getting outdoors is good for their wellbeing.

It’s a Time for New Beginnings

Why not entertain the little ones with a brisk Easter walk and challenge to them to spot as many spring flowers as they can? Daffodils, primroses, crocuses, and snowdrops all emerge in a riot of colour at this time of year.

Spending Time Outdoors Is Educational

With so much change afoot during spring, it’s a great opportunity to educate your family about nature by bringing them along to explore new places and observe the environment around them.

You Can Create your Own Easter Egg Hunt

Try creating your own Easter Egg Hunt in the great outdoors. They’re fun for kids of all ages and encourage them to really observe the natural world around them.

It Builds Confidence

Exploring the great outdoors helps kids to build confidence by encouraging them to solve problems, try new activities and engage with others.

Time Spent in Nature Teaches Responsibility

Exploring the outdoors with your children is an opportunity to teach them how to engage well with nature. From taking your rubbish home with you after a picnic, to keeping your dog on a lead to avoid livestock worrying and disruption to wildlife, there are many ways to instil responsible behaviour in the younger generation.

It Provides a Different Form of Stimulation

We all know that many children spend a significant amount of time using electronic devices. With this in mind, why not get back to basics this Easter by immersing your kids in the rich sensory experience that our great outdoors has to offer.

There are a Wealth of Outdoor Activities Available Across Northern Ireland

Outdoor Recreation NI’s OutmoreNI.com website showcases over 850 green and blue spaces and outdoor trails across Northern Ireland. These offer activities for all the family, from enchanting forest walks to cycling or canoeing.

Kerry Kirkpatrick, Communication and Training Executive at Outdoor Recreation NI, says, “Spending time outdoors is incredibly important for our children’s wellbeing. Here in Northern Ireland, we have a wealth of amazing green and blue spaces and I would encourage parents to bring their little ones outdoors this Easter to connect with nature and experience the beauty of Northern Ireland.

“Our OutmoreNI.com website is a vital resource for those who wish to explore the fantastic array of outdoor spaces that Northern Ireland has to offer.

“Easily navigated, the site showcases hundreds of outdoor trails that offer something for all the family. It also contains a range of information on beaches, forests, parks, and nature reserves.

“We would encourage people to protect the environment by exploring these areas responsibly and the OutmoreNI.com website offers a wealth of information on how to do so through its Right Side of Outside campaign.”

To discover new outdoor trails and places to explore throughout Northern Ireland, visit https://outmoreni.com/

