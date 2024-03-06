M&S Announes return of Mother’s Day Dine-In

Make this Mother’s Day magically MUM-derful by showering her with gorgeous gifts, tasty treats and of course, lots of love!💗

It’s the mum-ent you’ve be waiting for… the Mother’s Day Dine In is BACK, and this serves-four FEAST is guaranteed to get you (and keep you) in Mum’s good books as it’s totally prep free (meaning less washing up 😉)! Choose ONE main and THREE sides for just £20 (with a max saving of £10 😲), including our British Rump of Beef with a roast beef & herb butter, British Pigs in Blankets, Beef Dripping Roast Potatoes and Spring Greens, Cavolo Nero and Peas – yu-MUM-y!

Why not make her day with a beautiful bouquet? Our Blooming Amazing Bouquet & Vase is gloriously gorgeous and includes a stunning selection of radiant pink roses, spray stocks, alstroemeria and more – with guaranteed freshness for up to 5 days! And what’s more, the vase is Mums to keep (for all the beautiful blooms you buy her throughout the year…right? 😉)

For the chocoholics out there… the Mother’s Day whip bar has LANDED, and this scrumptious, shimmery, sparkling wine flavoured mallow chocolate bar with lustered orange sauce (😲) is quite literally, mum-believable! Our You’re Incredi-bubble whip bar is the perfect treat for the sweetest Mum!

We have rounded up our fave, fabulous Mother’s Day must-haves to show her you love her mum-conditionally!❤️

MUM-BELIEVABLE DINE IN

Treating your loved one to a delicious dinner this Mother’s Day? Why not tuck into our serves-four DIVINE dine in and choose one main and three sides for £20! All prepped and ready to bung in the oven, she really will be blown away with this restaurant quality meal, all in the comfort of your own home!

Our top picks include our British Rump of Beef, marinated in roast beef stock, and topped with a roast beef & herb butter (did you know, unlike ANY other retailer, our beef is 100% traceable, back to farm AND animal), Outdoor Bred Pigs in Blankets, British Beef Dripping Roast Potatoes and Spring Greens, Cavolo Nero and Peas with wild garlic and mint butter.

Available in store 6th – 10th March

Full menu below:

MAINS

British Rump of Beef

Full on Flavour British Roast Chicken

Pork Crackling Joint

Stuffed Scottish Salmon

Slow Cooked Tender British Beef

SIDES

4 Beef Dripping Yorkshire Puddings

Cheesy Green Vegetable Bake

Beef Dripping Roast Potatoes

12 Pigs in Blankets

Smashed Potatoes with Salsa Verde

Spring Greens, Cavolo Nero and Peas

Emperor Carrots & Red Onion

GORGEOUS GIFTS THIS MOTHER’S DAY

Blooming Amazing Bouquet & Vase – £25

A gorgeous vase and beautiful bouquet made of roses, spray stocks, alstroemeria, eucalyptus & pussy willow. Available in two colour ways, Lilac and Pink.

In store 7th March

Mum’s Bloom – £16

A Mum’s favourite! Features 15 stunning stems in a beautifully bright colourway, including 3 ‘Magnum’ Chrysanthemums, Roses and Germini.

In store 7th March

You’re Incredi-bubble – £5, 225g

We all know M&S are famous for a dreamy, whippy bar… so what better occasion to introduce our new sparkling sensation for someone special. Smooth milk chocolate bar filled with sparkling white wine flavoured soft mallow and a lustred orange sauce – MUM-BELIEVABLE!

Strawberry & Clotted Cream Shortbread – £5, 200g

Handmade in Scotland, our exclusive all butter shortbread is loaded with sweet strawberry pieces and clotted cream – SO moreish!

You’re Tea-rrific – £3.50, 53g

Fancy a cuppa? Tea party inspired milk chocolate teacups and tea pot – CUTE!

Chocolate Petite Patisserie- £5, 102g

6 mini patisserie-inspired Belgian chocolates, hand decorated with incredible flavours including:

Dulce De Leche Doughnut, Pastel de Nata, Lemon Cheesecake, Strawberry Fondant Cupcake, Panna Cotta Slice, Cookies & Cream Macaron – decadent and divine!

In store now

ROOM FOR MORE?

Absolutely Spa-vellous Connie – £6.50, 350g

It’s time to sit back and relax this Mother’s Day, just like Connie, who’s been treated to a spa day! OG recipe chocolate sponge roll with chocolate buttercream, covered in smooth milk chocolate and finished with white chocolate cucumber eye masks, towel and spa slippers.

In store now

* The M&S Collective Mother’s Day survey had 1701 participants and was conducted in March 2024. The M&S Collective is a community of over 40,000 of our Top and Core M&S Customers. These are our M&S super fans, they are very engaged and eager to get involved with all things M&S. The Collective is a tool in which we can provide quick turnaround research, with a variety of different research tools at our disposal.