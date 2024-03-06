Jet2holidays announces an extra £60 off ALL holiday bookings departing this April and May

Jet2holidays have put an extra spring in our steps after announcing a brand-new offer giving customers an additional £60 off per booking on all April and May 2024 holidays.

The brand-new offer comes on top of the fantastic savings that are already up for grabs with the UK’s largest tour operator. Jet2holidays is currently giving customers £50 per person off all holidays, with customers who have a MyJet2 account enjoying a whopping £60 off per person on all holidays.

As a result of this new offer, which launches today, couples can save £160 if they book an April or May 24 holiday via the Jet2holidays website or contact centre (£180 off for MyJet2 members) and solo travellers can save £110 (£120 off for MyJet2 members). A family of four can enjoy £260 off a Spring 24 getaway (£300 off for MyJet2 members).

To take advantage of the latest offer, all customers have to do is enter the code Spring60 when booking a holiday that is due to depart between 1st April and 31st May 2024. On top of this, Jet2holidays has millions of Free Child Places available which are combinable with this offer – https://www.jet2holidays.com/free-child-place-finder.

In addition to these fantastic savings with Jet2holidays, holidaymakers can also save big on Jet2.com flights, as the leading leisure airline is offering 15% off all flights departing in April and May 2024.

As well as enjoying savings on award-winning holidays and flights, customers can choose from an unrivalled programme in April and May, with thousands of hotels available across a huge range of destinations across Europe, the Mediterranean and Canary Islands.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “More and more people are wanting to get away to enjoy some sunshine early in the year, so we know this offer will really put an extra spring into their steps this Spring! Thanks to an extra £60 off Jet2holidays bookings for April and May this year, as well as 15% off all Jet2.com flights departing over those two months, we know that customers will be flocking to book their place in the sunshine. We know that giving customers the chance to spring into the sunshine will be hugely popular, so we urge customers to get bookings before the best deals are gone.”

To take advantage of this unmissable sale, visit https://www.jet2holidays.com/