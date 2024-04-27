M&S announces biggest thing ever to happen to Dine In offer

Looking for some inspo to spice up your mid-week meals (aren’t we all)? Well, you’ve come to the right place! Introducing the all-new Cook Menu Dine In at M&S Food – fresh, vibrant, and healthy meals for everyday dining, whatever the occasion. Dinner for tonight is well and truly sauteed.

So, what is Cook Menu we hear you ask? From our kitchen to yours, expertly paired and perfectly balanced meals for you to enjoy at home – it’s meal prepping but without the fuss! Choose one main dish and two sides from our freshest menu yet, for ONLY £10 :O (carrying a max saving of £5)! Boasting a whopping 26 BRAND NEW products, elevate your everyday dining with quick, easy, flavour packed meals ready in just 30 minutes or less. It’s a delicious, modern take on meat and two veg!

On the menu… a huge selection of, out of this world delicious, meat and fish options, including pork schnitzel, hunters chicken, beautifully tender lamb cutlets and a beef and a salmon en-croute. There really is something for everyone.

Looking for a healthier option? Follow the Flower and look for our Eat Well flower on over 30% of dishes across the Cook Menu Dine In. Every product with the Eat Well flower has a health benefit and supports a balanced diet, so you can feel confident you’re making a healthy choice.

Melissa Shennan, product developer for Dine In said: ‘Speaking with our customers, we discovered one of their weekly struggles was deciding what midweek dinner was going to be, and more importantly how to keep it interesting and varied. Their biggest ask was for fresh, vibrant and totally delicious meals, that were also quick and easy for the time strapped meal solution. We listened… We’ve reinvented the classic meat and two veg with our new Cook Menu Dine In offer. My favourite menu – British Beef & Pork Meatballs in a rich tomato sauce, Sweet Rosa Verde Salad, and Couscous & Chickpeas with roasted vegetables – delicious!’

Explore our full menu below:

Here are some of our top picks, build your ultimate menu by selecting one main and two sides:

MAINS

SCOTTISH SALMON ALL BUTTER EN CROUTE with a creamy white wine & watercress sauce

BRITISH OUTDOOR BRED PORK SCHNITZEL with a lemon and garlic butter

BRITISH OUTDOOR BRED GAMMON STEAK with a honey and mustard glaze

BRITISH DUCK BREAST with soy, honey & chilli glaze

HUNTERS BRITISH CHICKEN BREAST WITH CHEDDAR MELT wrapped in British smoked bacon with a BBQ sauce

SEABASS FILLETS WITH CHILLI & LIME BUTTER with fresh coriander

BRITISH BEEF & PORK MEATBALLS in a tomato sauce with Cheddar cheese topping

SCOTTISH SALMON WITH CAJUN STYLE SAUCE with parsley & lime

SIDES

SWEET ROSA VERDE SALAD with tomato & cucumber

FRESH POTATO WEDGES with salt & black pepper

MEDITERRANEAN STYLE ROASTING VEGETABLES with a pesto dressing

COUS COUS & CHICKPEA with roasted vegetables

SWEET POTATO & CARROT CRUSH lightly spiced

MIXED GREENS MEDLEY with herb & garlic butter

CAESAR SALAD with a rich caesar dressing

SMASHED NEW POTATOES with herby salsa verde drizzle

CARROT & RED ONION ROASTING TRAY with honey glaze

