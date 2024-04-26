Is Drupal CMS Still Relevant in 2024

The Internet is an unlimited terrain on which a large number of contents can be placed. All that is required is to create a site that can hold this content for any interested reader. Speaking of which, we’re sure you remember Drupal. It was and still is a content management system that was far and away popular in the past, and the question is, is this web-building platform still popular today?

Today when we mention web building, we all think of WordPress, a platform that is also easy to use, and can be used without the need for coding. It seems that WordPress is more used today, but not to talk in vain, it would be good to take a look and check this. So let’s see if Drupal is popular in 2024 and if it is still relevant as a platform for creating web content and spaces.

Believe it or not – Drupal is still relevant in 2024

Although this web builder and web experience builder are not often talked about, it is still used in 2024 and is a great option. A large number of beginners or those unfamiliar with other options choose Drupal, and what are the reasons? Of course, the reasons are the ease, simplicity, and speed with which a final solution can be reached.

Reasons why Drupal is still the choice in 2024

We believe that some of you are not convinced by this fact, but to make things more believable, we bring you reasons why Drupal is the choice for building the web in 2024:

It offers security – although many of you consider the platform to be outdated, Drupal still offers a high level of security that can give complex industries the solution they are looking for. For some industries, security is key, and this is the right time to decide on this option or quality web support like that of https://www.expre.co.uk . For beginners who want to grow it’s ideal – we know that small companies don’t have enough funds, so that’s why Drupal is perfect. You don’t need too much investment, and you will still get a safe and enough creative space on the Internet where you can market everything your audience needs to know and learn about your offer or what you do. Drupal is so friendly to creativity – anyone who wants in 2024 to be free and express their creativity in creating a space on the web, then Drupal is a real friend in that regard. Be as creative as possible and create a creative and unlimited space in which you can present everything you imagine. You can still rely on one of the experts – although Drupal has been around for years and although it is 2024, and things are far more advanced and innovative, the service is still used, easy, and creatively available, but also with a large number of experts. So, if you get stuck somewhere with the design, there are people who are familiar with Drupal and can help you navigate and get out of the small problem. Drupal keeps up with new technologies – many fans of simple content creation services and creating their own space on the Internet think that Drupal is outdated, but this is not the case. This service is still relevant in 2024 precisely because it follows novelties and technologies that are characterized as new, so that’s exactly why you should consider it if you need a web builder and content creator that will be easy, safe, and creative enough.

At what times is Drupal the ideal solution?

So that this is not a universal solution, every interested creative should present the few situations in which Drupal would be the best solution and the best choice. Count on Drupal in the following situations:

If you want a complex site or have a complex application – Drupal is considered one of the most stable assistants in building a web space that will be more complex or will contain an application with a specific purpose. That is why, if you need a stable solution for your complexity, in 2024 it is still best to opt for this proven solution. If you are looking for and security is important to you – Drupal offers a high level of security, which is crucial for many businesses, as well as sites that offer information or services. If that’s your choice, put your trust in Drupal. Long-term sustainability is important to you – if you want to maintain some consistency and recognition, but also a design that will represent you, Drupal is the solution.

Although a large number of businesses decide to create a site with the help of coding or use a service that is overused by almost all companies, perhaps you should leave Drupal, which after all is a great solution and choice even in 2024.