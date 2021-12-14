Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council visits Santa at Hillmount

Alderman Stephen Martin, Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, visited Santa at Hillmount, with his wife, Mayoress Joanna, and daughters Emily, Imogen and Hallie. They spent an afternoon at the Castlereagh Hills garden centre, taking a wander through the grotto’s magical Christmas scenes before arriving to meet Santa at his residence in a specially designed outdoor covered area.

Speaking about the visit, Robin Mercer, managing director of Hillmount, said: “Christmas is such a wonderfully special time for children and it was a joy for our family to welcome the Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City and his family. It was lovely to see the excitement on his daughters faces when they met Santa and I wish them a Merry Christmas.”

Due to the current restrictions and to provide families with as safe a visit as possible to Hillmount Santa’s Grotto, advance online booking is essential and the Mercer family have installed a covered outdoor area where Santa greets families from a social distance after they have journeyed through the wonderful Christmas displays. Families are encouraged to make memories of their experience by taking their own photos and a professional photographer is on hand to capture the moment they meet Santa should they wish to purchase a memento of their visit.

Follow Hillmount on facebook at: www.facebook.com/hillmountgardencentre and on instagram at www.instagram.com/hillmountbelfast.