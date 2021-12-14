Dreams come true thanks to Businessman of the Year

Northern Ireland Businessman of the Year 2021 has stepped up again this year to play secret Santa for local children living with cancer who are facing Christmas confined to a hospital ward.

The owner of Dream Luxury Serviced Apartments, Tom Smyth, committed his support to provide festive cheer to the Children’s Cancer Unit at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children four years ago. Ever since, he annually delivers over £1k worth of toys in the run-up to Christmas.

Tom says: “I am honoured to support the staff, families and children who find themselves in hospital over Christmas. This is my fourth year coming here. I make a point to deliver these gifts personally because I want everyone at the ward to know we genuinely care about them and are thinking of them at this difficult time.

“That sentiment includes the incredible staff who have been working under intense pressure for almost two years. The parents, siblings and families of the young patients who provide love and support all year round and, of course, the children themselves who are brave beyond belief.

“This traditional, annual trip is filled with joy when we see the reaction of the children when they get their Christmas present. But it’s also a reminder of the struggles many families face over the festive period. It makes you reflect and not take life for granted.

“As a father of two myself, I really feel for the parents and relatives of these sick children who are too unwell to be in their own home at Christmas. If I can spread just a little festive magic for kids caught in a tough situation, then I’m humbled to make some dreams come true.”

The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity supports the work of the Children’s Cancer and Hematology Unit at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children and their families.

The toys donated by the team at Dream Luxury Serviced Apartments will be distributed to the children who are spending the Christmas period in hospital whilst fighting cancer.

Jacqueline Wilkinson from the charity thanked Tom and his team for their ongoing support.

“Again, our friends from Dream Luxury Serviced Apartments have sponsored the Christmas gifts for children with cancer who need to spend the festive period in hospital. These gifts are much anticipated because they bring joy and laughter to the ward. It helps the young patients enjoy a real sense of Christmas. Receiving gifts helps connect them with normality beyond the limits their illness often imposes on them.

“This act of generosity reflects the spirit of the season when we should think about others and reach out to support them. We understand how much these gifts mean to the children and their families and we appreciate all the goodwill and help. This annual commitment allows us to continue to support the work of our incredible team at the Children’s Hospital.

Jacqueline concluded: “I would sincerely like to thank Tom for this donation and for all that he has done for this charity over the years.”