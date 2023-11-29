Marks and Spencers announces return of 12 Days of M&S promising amazing FREE gifts and daily festive offers from 1st – 12th December, through the retailer’s popular loyalty scheme Sparks. For the very best experience take part on the M&S app*.

PLUS… open all 12 doors and be in for a chance to win a VERY special prize!

With millions of shoppers set to get involved, this year’s ‘12 days of M&S’ is going to be bigger than ever. Customers simply need to download the M&S app, sign-up to Sparks, and start opening doors from 1st December. Existing Sparks customers, sit back, relax, and get ready to open door number 1 on the M&S app.

There’s a free gift for everyone this Christmas… but which door will yours be hiding behind? Open every door to find your gift from Sparks.

FREE gifts include – Prosecco, Panettone, Percy Pigs, fragrance, socks, baubles and more…

Festive offers & savings include – discounts on expert quality wine, flowers, PJs, slippers, and many, many more…

Once you’ve successfully opened all twelve doors you will automatically be entered into a VERY special prize draw with the chance to win a magical M&S Christmas: a £10k M&S gift card, and a whole host in between. (Fear not, if you miss a day we have given a grace period of 24-hours to reveal the previous day to ensure you don’t miss out, only on the M&S app)

The question is – what would you spend the £10k on if you win..?

Sharry Cramond Director of M&S Food Marketing and M&S Loyalty: “12 Days of M&S was a huge success last year with customers absolutely thrilled with the free gifts and offers up for grabs. This year we have made it bigger and better than ever before to ensure customers get the very best of M&S magic this Christmas: more free gifts and fabulously festive offers.

“It’s so simple…existing Sparks customers just need to have the M&S app ready to open door number 1, but new Sparks users can easily get involved too – all they need to do is download the M&S app ahead of Dec 1st, sign up to Sparks and start enjoying the 12 Days of M&S.’’

Sparks is not just for Christmas… customers are encouraged to scan their Sparks cards every time they shop to receive special treats and personalised offers throughout the year… Did you know that each time you scan your card you could be in for a chance to win your entire shop for free (yep!). Whether that’s dinner for tonight, a whole new wardrobe or even a new sofa – it is not to be missed. And not only that, Sparks also to donates to your chosen Charity. Customers can select a charity of their choice, with M&S donating 1p to each customer’s chosen charity every time they shop and scan their Sparks card. Good things really do happen every time you shop.

Sparks is the M&S rewards scheme which customers can join to enjoy more from their favourite brand. Benefits include surprise treats, personalised offers, charity donations and even shopping giveaways. Plus exclusive access to the latest style news and new products at M&S.

Find more information on the benefits of Sparks below**

*also available on marksandspencer.com

T&Cs apply. T&Cs can be found here: Loyalty & Rewards | M&S (marksandspencer.com)

12 Days of M&S, find out more here: https://www.marksandspencer.com/c/sparks/about-12-days

