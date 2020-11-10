Lockdown classes shine global spotlight on local artist

Dawn Crothers, a Belfast artist and entrepreneur, has been thrown into the global spotlight thanks to a series of online art classes during lockdown, drawing international audiences of aspiring young painters from as far afield as the USA.

Renowned for her vibrant snail paintings, Dawn Crothers launched her online art classes for children and families when Covid-19 restrictions saw a blanket cancellation of arts activities, including the sell-out group classes she had been running from her Belfast studio for over 10 years.

“As a mother of two myself, I have seen first-hand just how challenging and disheartening the lockdown period has been for children in particular, who naturally bore easily and require constant stimulation,” Dawn explained.

“It has always been a passion of mine to teach others about drawing and painting and, thanks to the modern-day wonders of Zoom, I knew I could help bring some much-needed creativity and family fun back into homes during what has been a really difficult time for everyone.”

With over 1,500 participants in her latest class, Dawn says she has been “blown away” by the response she has received from families across the globe. In recent weeks she has been approached by a largescale internet business in Atlanta, USA, who have requested a new series of Zoom art classes as part of their online teaching programme.

“The benefits of art for the mental health and wellbeing of people of all ages – from toddlers to pensioners – has been widely documented and this has been so apparent recently, with hundreds of online students getting in touch to say that my classes have given them and their children a real boost,” she continued.

“Others have contacted me to say how grateful they were for the opportunity to enjoy a new activity as a family and to keep the kids entertained with something interactive and engaging for a couple of hours. It is so humbling to think that these classes are having such a positive impact on people across the globe.”

Having launched her own art gallery and studio premises in Holywood 13 years ago, Dawn and husband Stephen Whalley – also a renowned artist – have continued to grow the business and, in 2016, invested in larger premises on East Belfast’s Belmont Road.

Dawn continued: “Despite tripling our turnover over the past couple of years, like many businesses we saw thousands of pounds worth of bookings and business literally disappear overnight as a result of Covid-19.

“We had no option but to innovate and diversify into new revenue streams and so, as well as the online classes, I launch two limited edition prints which sold out online in under three months to customers all over the world.

“Stephen and I also refurbished our current premises to make way for our new gift shop, as well as preparing to launch our new online retail concept – both selling a range of paintings, stationery and giftware.

“We feel extremely lucky to have been able to sustain a healthy business despite the turbulence of the past few months and anticipate further growth over the coming 12 months as we continue to invest in the business, both on the ground and online.”

For more information about Dawn Crothers, visit www.dawncrothers.com or follow Dawn on @dawncrothersartist on Instagram and Facebook.