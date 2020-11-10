Go For It Programme to host ‘Confessions of a Start-up Business Owner’

The Go For It Programme will host the first in a series of ‘Confessions of a Start-up Business Owner’ virtual workshops on Tuesday 17th November 2020 (7.15pm) as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week.

Confessions of a Start-up Business Owner

The one-hour virtual workshop will provide honest and inspirational insights from successful entrepreneurs aimed at inspiring local people to take that first step to starting their own business.

Hosted by local radio presenter, Cate Conway, the webinar will include an interview with Dave Linton, the founder of MadLug, about how he conquered his fears to launch his business, selling predominantly rucksacks and holdalls, to help give dignity to children in care.

Laura Irwin, co-founder of Nobles Spaces, will also give an insight into completing the Go For It Programme, alongside her father, and not letting the coronavirus pandemic stop them in their pursuit of launching their business.

Attendees will also have the chance to ask Mark Donald, an experienced Business Advisor with over 20 years of marketing and business development experience, questions about a business idea they might have and how the Go For It Programme can help them turn that idea into a reality.

To register for the ‘Confessions of a Start-up Business Owner’ virtual workshop visit: http://bit.ly/goforit-startup

If you have a business idea you’d like to develop or if you are thinking about starting a business call 0800 027 0639 or visit: visit www.goforitni.com.