Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council launches Golden Bauble Christmas Competition

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has announced the launch of an innovative Golden Bauble competition for Christmas 2023. Introduced as part of a new campaign for the festive season, the event will see shoppers compete to win a series of festive gifts in Lisburn’s city centre.

The competition is part of the ‘Think Christmas, Think Lisburn’ programme, an exciting, festive calendar of family fun that is taking place right across the council area.

Shoppers can pick up an entry card from Lisburn’s Visitor Information Centre that features clues directing them to the locations of various Golden Baubles that are hidden in the windows of businesses in Lisburn’s across city centre.

To be in with a chance of winning one of three main prizes, they will need to correctly identify the locations of at least six Golden Baubles. A winner will then be chosen at random to receive a hamper containing delights from various city centre businesses to the value of £150.

Alternatively, shoppers can enter the competition by taking a selfie or group photo at the giant Golden Bauble installation situated at Lisburn Square.

Golden Bauble competition

Pictures should be uploaded to social media with the tag @visitlisburncastlereagh and hashtag #TheGoldenBauble. All entries will be assessed by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, with a team selecting their favourites to receive a special Christmas gift each week in the run up to the big day.

Dr Katrina Collins, Owner of The Daily Apron and President of Lisburn’s Chamber of Commerce, says, “We are excited to take part in Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Golden Bauble competition.

“The initiative is a fantastic way to encourage people to explore Lisburn’s boutiques, lights and high street and we look forward to welcoming shoppers as they get involved in the festivities.”

The ‘Think Christmas, Think Lisburn’ programme began with the big Christmas switch-on in Lisburn City Centre on Thursday November 23 at 7pm.

This will be followed by a series of community light switch-on events and the return of popular Christmas Markets in Royal Hillsborough, Dundonald and Carryduff.

The programme’s Castle Gardens Light Trail, which is free to attend is running daily from 4pm to 8pm until Friday December 22. The trail is accompanied by live music and Christmas markets every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening.

Cllr John Laverty BEM, Regeneration & Growth Chairman, said: “We are delighted to launch the Golden Bauble competition as part of the 2023 Christmas programme and there are some amazing local prizes on offer.

“Shoppers are welcome to visit Lisburn city centre to take part in this and other festivities, including workshops, musical events, movies, pantomimes, light trails, competitions, markets and much more!”

“I look forward to seeing the people of Lisburn and Castlereagh bringing Christmas to life once again each year and to welcoming new visitors to our Christmas celebrations.”

To find out more about the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s ‘Think Christmas, Think Lisburn’ programme visit: https://www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/christmas-programme