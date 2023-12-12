8 Common Risks in the Facilities Management Sector

Facilities management faces a number of challenges that affect all aspects of the company — their major responsibility lies in contractor supervision and the mitigation of risks. There are many tasks that comprise this, including limiting accidents and compliance with safety regulations, implementing energy efficiency and preventing financial losses.

The key to success in facilities management is proactively identifying where risk may occur — this is vital to the running of smooth operations.

A study conducted by Watco asking questions to 250 professionals on technology and facilities management found that:

Safety was a major factor

Difficulties existed with staying on top of changing legislation

Work premises accidents were a big concern

Concerns were raised about damaged floors and faulty equipment

A third of the respondents experienced falls and trips that had impacted business operations

Many respondents said their companies had exceeded budgets for repair work.

In this article, we’ll go through eight common risks that threaten operations, safety, finances and brand reputation. For each risk, the article looks briefly at practical strategies for effective risk management.

1. Compliance Risks

Facility managers must mitigate these risks to avoid fines, legal action and damage to the company’s reputation. In facilities management, care is taken to maintain compliance with standards and regulations. There are ways to mitigate any potential compliance failures.

Stay updated with relevant regulations and standards applicable to your industry.

Implement robust documentation and record-keeping processes to demonstrate compliance.

Conduct regular audits to identify any gaps in compliance and take necessary corrective actions.

2. Cybersecurity Risks

As technology gets smarter and AI plays more of a role in operations, cyber attacks get smarter. There has never been a bigger concern across industries with so much sensitive data at stake. Data breaches causing network disruptions are now commonplace where cybersecurity measures are not properly implemented. Some methods to prevent system breaches include these steps.

Implement strong password protocols and regularly update them.

Utilise firewalls, antivirus software and encryption to safeguard your systems.

Train employees on cybersecurity best practices, such as intrusion detection, and establish a culture of vigilance.

Or, hire experienced cybersecurity engineers with qualifications such as CEH, Pentest+ and OHCP certifications.

3. Health and Safety Risks

It’s the duty of any facility manager to protect the health and safety of employees and customers. This extends to contractors when working on company premises. A consistent, healthy environment promotes a safe company.

What can a facility manager do to show that health and safety is important in avoiding associated risks?

Conduct comprehensive risk assessments to identify hazards and implement appropriate control measures.

Provide regular training to staff on safety protocols and emergency procedures.

Maintain accurate records of incidents, near-misses and safety inspections.

4. Operational Risks

Many operational factors disrupt the functions of facilities management. These can be mitigated by considering the following:

Implement preventive maintenance programs to address potential equipment failures.

Develop robust communication channels for effective coordination and collaboration.

Establish backup plans and alternative resources to minimise operational disruptions.

5. Vendor Management Risks

Many industries need to rely on external vendors for facility services. This introduces risks that, if not proactively thwarted, will affect the reliability of services, performance levels and compliance. The following strategies will help mitigate such risks:

Conduct thorough due diligence before selecting vendors, considering their reputation, experience and track record.

Establish clear contractual agreements that define expectations and service levels.

Regularly monitor and evaluate vendor performance and address any issues promptly.

6. Financial Risks

Budget overruns and inadequate financial planning create financial risks that can be avoided with risk management. No company wants to find out that there are unexpected expenses not planned for. These issues can be mitigated by doing the following:

Develop accurate and comprehensive budgets, considering all operational and maintenance expenses.

Establish a contingency fund to address unexpected costs or emergencies.

Regularly review and analyse financial data to identify potential cost-saving opportunities.

7. Environmental Risks

Minimising environmental impact is a key responsibility in facilities management, such as taking care of local biodiversity. A prime example are large facility premises with a lot of outdoor space. A lack of risk management here can affect local ecosystems if, for example, waste disposal is not controlled. Inside facility buildings, managers must be aware of threats to workers and compromises to customer health from toxic materials such as paint.

Facility managers also actively adopt greener energy consumption methods as a focus worldwide as we all strive to achieve net zero goals. The use of renewable energy sources is key to a cleaner future. Managers need to take charge of sustainable solutions that are attractive to customers and investors, so they might want to consider the following:

Adopt energy-efficient technologies and processes to reduce energy consumption and carbon footprint, e.g., wind power, solar PV panels or batteries.

Implement waste management strategies, including recycling and responsible disposal of hazardous materials.

Stay informed about environmental regulations and industry best practices to ensure compliance. Breaching regulatory and compliance rules can bring hefty legal damages.

8. Reputational Risks

Facilities management has a direct impact on an organisation’s reputation. Poorly managed facilities can cause negative customer experiences and damage brand perception. To mitigate reputational risks:

Regularly monitor and address customer feedback and complaints.

Conduct regular facility assessments to identify areas for improvement.

Establish an effective communication strategy to address any potential issues transparently.



Facilities managers can safeguard their organisations from potential disruptions, financial losses and reputational damage. The following areas are key to navigating the complexities of the facilities management sector successfully.

Identifying hazards: Conducting regular safety inspections.

Mitigating risks: Once hazards are identified through safety inspections, you can take prompt action.

Compliance with regulations: Safety inspections ensure that your operations adhere to relevant safety regulations and industry standards.

Evidence and liability protection: In the unfortunate event of an incident or accident, accurate and systematic records of safety inspections and actions taken can serve as critical evidence in investigations and legal proceedings.

Collaborate with key stakeholders: Engage with suppliers, contractors, and other stakeholders to establish strong relationships.

Develop contingency plans: Create contingency plans to address potential supply chain disruptions.

Technology solutions: Implement technology solutions, such as facility management software or IoT devices, to improve visibility and control over your supply chain.

IT security risk: Make sure that networks are protected by firewalls from cybersecurity threats that can lead to loss of data from cyber attacks if intrusion detection is not in place.

This proactive approach protects the well-being of your workers and the success of your projects. Key measures undertaken by facility managers contribute to the overall sustainability and longevity of your organisation.

This proactive approach protects the well-being of your workers and the success of your projects. Key measures undertaken by facility managers contribute to the overall sustainability and longevity of your organisation.