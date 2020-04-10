Lidl Northern Ireland Introduce Priority Measures for Frontline Healthcare Workers

FromApril 2nd, Lidl Northern Ireland will introduce new measures to support frontline healthcare workers in stores across Northern Ireland. Healthcare workers will be offered priority queuing at store entrances as well as at the checkouts throughout operating hours, every day.

The new measures are in addition to Lidl’s dedicated shopping hours for older and more vulnerable customers, which currently run from 9am to 11am every day.

‘The food retail sector has been deemed an essential service by the Government and at Lidl we take our responsibility to support the communities we operate in extremely seriously,’ said Conor Boyle, Regional Director, Lidl Northern Ireland, ‘Having been one of the first retailers to announce dedicated shopping mornings for older customers, we saw a huge outpouring of support from the public who have shown great respect for our more vulnerable customers. We hope that they can also demonstrate the same for our frontline healthcare workers who are working tirelessly to care for our nation in these challenging times. Offering priority to these inspirational workers is the least we can do to support those who are going above and beyond to serve our communities across the country.’

Those wishing to avail of these new measures will be asked to produce valid identification from their workplace, and in doing so will be given priority access during regular store opening hours. All of the above measures will be available in the 39 Lidl stores across Northern Ireland until further notice.

Lidl Northern Ireland Extends Dedicated Food Donation Appeal to Mitigate Coronavirus Impact on Communities

Due to unprecedented pressure on food banks across the country, Lidl Northern Ireland will be extending their dedicated food donation appeal to support those in need during the Coronavirus crisis. Lidl is appealing to customers who would like to purchase an extra tinned or long shelf-life product to leave it in a dedicated table in stores now until Tuesday, 14th April.

Last year alone, Lidl’s partnerships with FoodCloud and Fareshare saw the retailer donate more than 153,300 meals to those in need in communities across Northern Ireland. Now Lidl is building on its regular donations to appeal to customers who also want to support their local communities in this challenging time.

Commenting on the appeal, Conor Boyle, Regional Director, Lidl Northern Ireland said, ‘At Lidl, we want to ensure that we do everything in our power to look out for the more vulnerable members of our communities at this difficult time. It’s clear that local food banks are under increasing pressure due to this crisis, so as such, we will be extending this appeal in hopes to support them as much as possible. With the generosity of our customers and by utilising our existing infrastructure with FoodCloud and FareShare, we will be able to quickly get the essential supplies to those in need.’

Lidl’s long-standing partnership with FareShare was established in 2014, and now has a network in place that supports a food redistribution programme across Northern Ireland which sees Lidl’s warehouse connected with local charities to donate surplus food to those in need.