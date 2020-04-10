Delivery back on the menu at Fish City

Are you missing some tasty Fish & Chips or a mouth-watering Seafood Chowder? Worry no more! Award-winning restaurant, Fish City, is thrilled to announce that its delivery service is now LIVE.

With a sprinkle of salt, lashings of vinegar and a good spoonful of mushy peas, it’s no wonder this hearty dish is a local and national favourite.

Yet, given the introduction of social distancing and the #stayhome campaign, Fish City was forced to close its doors temporarily. Keen to bring its signature dishes back to the masses, the team has been working hard to get delivery back on the menu.

Based in Belfast City Centre, Fish City, has now partnered with Just Eat, along with Deliveroo, Uber Eats and its own app – to bring some of its amazing dishes straight to you.

“This has been an extremely unsettling and worrying time for all businesses.” says owner of Fish City John Lavery.

“But we have remained focused on supporting our team and our customers. Our commitment to serving “the freshest seafood and most sustainable in town” has earned us a number of awards.

“At this stage in the lockdown, people are probably bored of cooking at home and are looking for a real treat to see them through this time. Fish & Chips has always been a local favourite and our customers can choose from some of our favourite fish and seafood dishes, such as Haddock or Cod Fish & Chips, Seafood Linguine or the Fisherman’s Curry. All cooked fresh to order.

“We took this initial period since closing the restaurant to ensure we could perfect the logistics around delivery. We are adhering to the government guidelines and ensuring the safety of our customers and staff remains paramount.”

Delivery is available from 5pm tonight (Friday 10 March) to the Belfast and surrounding area. You can also collect from the eatery direct and due to the relaxed parking restrictions on Ann Street, get right to the door.

You can download the Fish City app via its website: www.fish-city.com or you can order via Deliveroo, Uber Eats and now Just Eat. Alternatively, you can avail of its click and collect service online www.fishcity/Iwantfed.com or call 028 9023100.