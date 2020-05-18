Home » After 5 - Your Lifestyle » Jet2.com response to Covid-19 pandemic praised

Jet2.com response to Covid-19 pandemic praised

Jet2

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have been recognised as the best airline and best tour operator in the UK for how they have been treating customers in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, says a major new investigative survey released today by MoneySavingExpert.com (MSE).

More than 27,000 travel customers responded to MSE’s ‘coronavirus travel survey’, which asked for their rating, feedback and experiences dealing with 81 airlines and travel firms due to problems arising from coronavirus. Companies were then ranked by subtracting the percentage who had a poor experience from those who had a great experience with the company.

The survey shows that Jet2holidays had a positive score of +54, the highest ranked tour operator in the list and the fourth highest company overall. Jet2.com was ranked as the best airline, with a score of +47 which put it fifth overall.

The travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in the company’s fleet of aircraft having to be grounded. In response, the company has continued to operate a fully staffed call centre, and even though the company’s teams are subject to the same difficulties and restrictions as everyone else, they have been working tirelessly to proactively contact customers in departure date order to discuss their options.

This has already resulted in positive feedback from customers and from influential industry commentators, and today’s survey further demonstrates the success of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ customer-first approach.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We understand that these unprecedented events have had a huge impact on our customers, and we would like to thank them for their loyalty, understanding and patience. Our award-winning teams are working around the clock to help and look after customers, and this feedback from MSE is richly deserved for all that hard work. As well as looking after customers when times are good, it’s important to look after customers when times are difficult, and we are proud to be doing that. We know people remember things like this, and we cannot wait to be flying customers away on their well-deserved holidays again.”

Travel firms ranked from best to worst

The table below ranks firms by net score (number of ‘Great’ votes minus the number of ‘Poor’ votes – MSE excluded the ‘OK’ votes as a neutral rank) and lists the number of responses for each. Only firms with more than 100 responses have been included and in bold are the 10 biggest firms by number of respondents in the survey.

 

Rank 

Firm

 

Responses

 

Net score

1Travel Counsellors207+91
2Hays Travel1,017+70
3Airbnb924+56
4Jet2holidays1,621+54
5Jet2.com1,593+47
6British Airways Holidays289+45
7Center Parcs202+42
8Disney Holidays147+37
9Trailfinders233+32
10Haven212+30
11Saga151+26
12Hotels.com441+21
13Booking.com1,178+18
14Easyjet Holidays163+10
15British Airways1,809+8
16HomeAway199+8
17American Airlines123+1
18Ebookers108-11
19Onthebeach283-18
20Qatar Airways112-21
21Travel Republic266-27
22Easyjet2,425-28
23Expedia811-28
24P&O Cruises603-30
25Eurotunnel106-35
26Aer Lingus193-38
27Norwegian196-42
28Riviera142-45
29Eurostar239-46
30Wizz Air158-48
31Emirates450-48
32Lufthansa142-49
33Brittany Ferries253-50
34Virgin Atlantic627-51
35Cottages.com244-54
36First Choice223-60
37Tui3,252-60
38Vueling119-61
39Hoseasons451-68
40Love Holidays677-70
41Virgin Holidays775-73
42Air France149-76
43Secret Escapes299-76
44STA Travel150-77
45Sykes Cottages610-79
46KLM596-82
47Ryanair2,563-82
48Opodo283-86
49Lastminute.com550-87
50Holiday Extras291-92
51Teletext Holidays251-94
52TravelUp593-95
53Travel Trolley338-95

 

