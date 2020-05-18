Jet2.com response to Covid-19 pandemic praised

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have been recognised as the best airline and best tour operator in the UK for how they have been treating customers in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, says a major new investigative survey released today by MoneySavingExpert.com (MSE).

More than 27,000 travel customers responded to MSE’s ‘coronavirus travel survey’, which asked for their rating, feedback and experiences dealing with 81 airlines and travel firms due to problems arising from coronavirus. Companies were then ranked by subtracting the percentage who had a poor experience from those who had a great experience with the company.

The survey shows that Jet2holidays had a positive score of +54, the highest ranked tour operator in the list and the fourth highest company overall. Jet2.com was ranked as the best airline, with a score of +47 which put it fifth overall.

The travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in the company’s fleet of aircraft having to be grounded. In response, the company has continued to operate a fully staffed call centre, and even though the company’s teams are subject to the same difficulties and restrictions as everyone else, they have been working tirelessly to proactively contact customers in departure date order to discuss their options.

This has already resulted in positive feedback from customers and from influential industry commentators, and today’s survey further demonstrates the success of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ customer-first approach.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We understand that these unprecedented events have had a huge impact on our customers, and we would like to thank them for their loyalty, understanding and patience. Our award-winning teams are working around the clock to help and look after customers, and this feedback from MSE is richly deserved for all that hard work. As well as looking after customers when times are good, it’s important to look after customers when times are difficult, and we are proud to be doing that. We know people remember things like this, and we cannot wait to be flying customers away on their well-deserved holidays again.”

Travel firms ranked from best to worst

The table below ranks firms by net score (number of ‘Great’ votes minus the number of ‘Poor’ votes – MSE excluded the ‘OK’ votes as a neutral rank) and lists the number of responses for each. Only firms with more than 100 responses have been included and in bold are the 10 biggest firms by number of respondents in the survey.

Rank Firm Responses Net score 1 Travel Counsellors 207 +91 2 Hays Travel 1,017 +70 3 Airbnb 924 +56 4 Jet2holidays 1,621 +54 5 Jet2.com 1,593 +47 6 British Airways Holidays 289 +45 7 Center Parcs 202 +42 8 Disney Holidays 147 +37 9 Trailfinders 233 +32 10 Haven 212 +30 11 Saga 151 +26 12 Hotels.com 441 +21 13 Booking.com 1,178 +18 14 Easyjet Holidays 163 +10 15 British Airways 1,809 +8 16 HomeAway 199 +8 17 American Airlines 123 +1 18 Ebookers 108 -11 19 Onthebeach 283 -18 20 Qatar Airways 112 -21 21 Travel Republic 266 -27 22 Easyjet 2,425 -28 23 Expedia 811 -28 24 P&O Cruises 603 -30 25 Eurotunnel 106 -35 26 Aer Lingus 193 -38 27 Norwegian 196 -42 28 Riviera 142 -45 29 Eurostar 239 -46 30 Wizz Air 158 -48 31 Emirates 450 -48 32 Lufthansa 142 -49 33 Brittany Ferries 253 -50 34 Virgin Atlantic 627 -51 35 Cottages.com 244 -54 36 First Choice 223 -60 37 Tui 3,252 -60 38 Vueling 119 -61 39 Hoseasons 451 -68 40 Love Holidays 677 -70 41 Virgin Holidays 775 -73 42 Air France 149 -76 43 Secret Escapes 299 -76 44 STA Travel 150 -77 45 Sykes Cottages 610 -79 46 KLM 596 -82 47 Ryanair 2,563 -82 48 Opodo 283 -86 49 Lastminute.com 550 -87 50 Holiday Extras 291 -92 51 Teletext Holidays 251 -94 52 TravelUp 593 -95 53 Travel Trolley 338 -95

