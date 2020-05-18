How to be an excellent post-lockdown boss

A good employer comes in many different shapes and sizes. Some might think that paying a high salary for a demanding job might be the most important, while others like to make their workplace quirky, fun and enjoyable. But what makes for an excellent post-lockdown boss?

Whichever other elements you might think make you a good boss, there are also many aspects to consider that involve the health of your employees. Legal requirements need to be adhered to when it comes to safety at work and creating an environment where everyone can do their job without fear of bullying or harassment is also vital.

As many of us struggle with the complexities of the ongoing pandemic and the process of returning to work, there are more things to take into account than usual. So how can you be sure that you are going to be a good post-lockdown boss?

Social distancing

Making sure that the workplace you provide for your employees is safe is going to become more difficult. Social distancing measures are likely to be in place for quite some time and there will be both legal and moral requirements that most employers will have to act upon.

Simple things such as placing desks further apart, putting delineating lines on the floor and closing or modifying communal use areas are all going to become standard practice. However, making sure that your employees are comfortable and confident in their surroundings is vital. Keep them in the loop at all times and asking them for their input will make them feel appreciated and alleviate any feelings of apprehension.

Mental health

There is no getting away from the fact that many people will have found the rapid changes that have taken place in society over recent weeks and months to be a real challenge. Mental health will have become an issue for many who have not had to confront such problems before, and for those with existing conditions, these testing times might have made problems worse.

People who have been used to a working routine who suddenly found themselves on furlough and under virtual house arrest may well have turned to drink or recreational drugs to get them through the tough times. That could be a genuine problem that must be faced when things get up and running again, which is why many thoughtful and concerned employers are now implementing simple, discreet, yet effective workplace drug testing programs.

Listening and learning

One of the main things that have always set a good employer apart from a bad boss is the way that an employee’s concerns are listened to and dealt with. There is no point in providing a pool table and minibar and thinking that your smart open plan office is a fun place if there are genuine workers’ worries that are going unheard.

Making sure that clear lines of communications to management are always open is a critical element in running a fully functioning workplace environment. In these strange times, this simple aspect of being a good boss is likely to become even more important than it was a few short months ago.