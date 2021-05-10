Jet2.com and Jet2holidays report rush of bookings to Portugal

Jet2holidays, the UK’s leading tour operator to destinations across the Mediterranean and Canary Islands, together with leisure airline, Jet2.com, reports that it has seen a surge in bookings to Portugal this summer, after the country was put on the green list.

Data from Jet2.com and Jet2holidays shows that Summer 21 bookings to Portugal have increased more than 600% in the 24 hours following the green list announcement, and over 1,300% when compared to the same period one week ago.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have seen enormous pent-up demand for flights and ATOL protected holidays for some time, and this surge in bookings demonstrates just how strong customer demand is. The companies will operate to Faro from all ten of its UK bases this summer, including Belfast International Airport.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will recommence flights and holidays on June 24th, with thousands of colleagues ready to look after customers in airports, in the air and in resorts. If customers are booked to travel on June 24th onwards and their destination is not currently on the Green List, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have asked customers to hold off from contacting them as they take the time to make considered decisions in the best interests of customers and independent travel agency partners from all parts of the UK.

The companies have received praise from customers, consumer organisations, media and independent travel agents for how they have looked after customers throughout the pandemic, including promptly refunding customers more than £1.3bn, and have pledged to continue this industry-leading approach. Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are ranked as the top two travel firms for providing refunds, according to a travel refund cancellation survey by MoneySavingExpert.com (MSE). Jet2.com was also recognised by the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) as the only UK airline to promptly provide refunds.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We have seen enormous pent-up demand from holidaymakers for some time now, and this rush of bookings to Portugal just shows how ready people are to get away from the gloom to escape to the sunshine. We’re ready and raring to go from 24th June, with our teams looking forward to welcoming customers and delivering our award-winning customer service again. Although more cautious in approach than expected, the UK Government has demonstrated that it wants to reopen travel, and we look forward to further positive news about where we can fly to in the coming weeks.”

